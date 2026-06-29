Rays Surprisingly Drop in MLB Power Rankings Despite Taking First Place

The Tampa Bay Rays certainly hit a bit of a rough patch in June, but as the month comes to an end, it appears that they are snapping out of it.

Following a fantastic start to the campaign, the Rays struggled a bit in June. This was a team that was in first place for much of the season, but too many losing series and the New York Yankees playing well resulted in them getting jumped in the standings.

However, Tampa Bay might be starting to build some momentum back. The team was able to have a much better week, and things are seemingly getting back on track. Against the Kansas City Royals to start the week, the Rays were able to split the four-game series. However, with a sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend, the team was able to finish off the week with a (5-2) record.

Furthermore, with the Yankees struggling against the Boston Red Sox, it is now Tampa Bay who is back on top of the American League East.

Will Leitch of MLB recently released his updated MLB power rankings, and the Rays have surprisingly slipped one spot, falling out of the top five.

Rays Dropping is Surprising

Jun 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Ben Williamson (15) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While the Philadelphia Phillies did deserve to move up with how well they have been playing of late, Tampa Bay being two spots behind the Yankees, who have had some struggles, is a surprise.

These two teams have been going back-and-forth of late, and the Rays could end up battling them for the division right down to the wire. Tampa Bay bouncing back from their hiccup to begin the month was good to see, and of late they have been carried by their star slugger Junior Caminero.

The talented young slugger is one of the best power hitters in baseball, and he has been red hot of late. When Caminero is playing well, he is capable of carrying an entire lineup.

This week, the Rays will be looking to keep up their winning ways. Tampa Bay will be off on Monday, and then will start a six-game road trip against the Royals and the Houston Astros.

With both of these teams below the .500 mark, the Rays will have the opportunity to build their lead in the AL East. Due to the Yankees starting to falter without their star Aaron Judge, the chance to create some separation is now.