Rays’ Lineup vs Guardians Features Star Slugger Despite Injury Scare

The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing some great baseball recently and will be looking to sweep the Cleveland Guardians in their home ballpark.

Everything you need to enjoy the game and watch or follow the Rays attempt to win their seventh game in a row, and pick up their second consecutive sweep, can be found here.

Taking the mound for Tampa Bay will be Drew Rasmussen, who has been pitching at an All-Star level once again. He enters the game with a 2-0 record in five starts, throwing 25.2 innings with a 2.46 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 26 strikeouts compared to only four walks.

Manager Kevin Cash has released the lineup that will be backing him this afternoon as well. Rays fans will be thrilled to see star third baseman Junior Caminero back in the lineup after suffering an injury scare in the previous game.

Junior Caminero back in Rays lineup after being hit in face

Apr 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) throws to first base in the sixth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. | David Richard-Imagn Images

Facing off against Guardians’ starting pitcher Tanner Bibee, Caminero was fooled by an 86 mph cutter, fouling the ball off into the ground. Then, the ball bounced backward and hit the star slugger right in the face off the ricochet.

He was on the ground for some time in pain, but was able to finish the at-bat. After that, however, he was removed from the game and replaced by Ben Williamson, who took over at second base. Richie Palacios was shifted over to third base to replace Caminero.

Evidently, nothing serious occurred from the ball hitting him, as the All-Star slugger is in the lineup playing third base and hitting second in the order.

In the leadoff spot is left fielder Chandler Simpson. Hitting behind Caminero and playing first base is Jonathan Aranda. Designated hitter Yandy Diaz is occupying the cleanup spot with right fielder Jake Fraley behind him.

Junior Caminero is now out of the game.

Here is the injury: https://t.co/SkkhlyODyE pic.twitter.com/TXJPoua1XN — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) April 28, 2026

At No. 6 and playing center field is Cedric Mullins. He has been struggling thus far this season after signing a one-year, $7 million deal in free agency. Behind him, playing second, is Palacios.

Batting eighth and catching is Hunter Feduccia, and rounding out the lineup, batting No. 9 and playing shortstop, is defensive extraordinaire, Taylor Walls.

That lineup will be going up against Gavin Williams, who is opposing Rasmussen on the mound for Cleveland. He is 4-1 through six starts with a 3.28 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 35.2 innings pitched.

Their lineup once again features star prospect, second baseman Travis Bazzana. He made his MLB debut on April 28 and went 0-for-2 with a walk. He is batting seventh in the order and looking for his first Major League hit.