What Freddy Peralta Trade Means for Rays' Starting Rotation

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best teams in baseball this year, and as the group heads toward October, they were very active at the trade deadline.

Despite having the best record in the American League, the Rays were a team that was focused on getting better for the stretch run. With some notable holes on the roster, Tampa Bay addressed them with multiple trades.

Even though the team has done well so far, they are arguably better now with some new faces coming in. Furthermore, while the Rays did improve, they didn’t mortgage their future either.

Keeping some of the organization’s top prospects is always good, especially considering the team still isn't spending a lot. Of the moves they made, one of the most notable was the addition of Freddy Peralta. The right-hander was acquired from the New York Mets and could provide a nice boost for Tampa Bay.

Peralta Can Provide Needed Boost

Aug 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his first start in Colorado might not have gone well, a bad outing in Coors Field is certainly something that can be forgiven. It isn’t often that a pitcher has success pitching there, and Peralta was one of the latest victims.

However, due to some of his struggles with the Mets this year, there will understandably be some concern about what he can bring to the table for Tampa Bay.

With an ERA of 4.99 prior to the trade, the Rays surely were going to try to get some work in to improve Peralta and get him closer to the player that he was in 2025 with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before being traded to the Mets, he was one of the best pitchers in the National League, and New York surely was disappointed with what they got back in return.

For the Rays, adding Peralta is going to provide them with some solid depth for their rotation and a pitcher that has the upside to be able to pitch in a playoff game potentially as well.

As Tampa Bay gets to work with the right-hander, they will be hoping that they can get him closer to the pitcher that he was with Milwaukee, which would be a major boost.

This is a rotation that has been a strength of the team this year, led by Nick Martinez, Drew Rasmussen, and Shane McClanahan. This trio has been really good this season, and the Rays will be leaning on them in October.

Now with the addition of Peralta, if he can find his form, this could be one of the best units of any playoff contender.