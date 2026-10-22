Rays Unsurprisingly Announce Nick Martinez as Game 1 Starter for World Series

The Tampa Bay Rays are back in the World Series, and on Friday night they will be set to face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Coming off winning the AL Pennant, the Rays are feeling good about their chances of finally being able to win the World Series. This year, Tampa Bay was the team to beat throughout the regular season in the AL.

For most of the year, it was the Rays who had the best record in the league, and everyone was chasing them. Even though they got some pressure from the New York Yankees, they were able to hold them off and have the best record in the league.

With two series wins in the postseason against the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, the Rays have earned their spot against the Brewers. Now, the team has announced who will be taking the mound for them in Game 1 on Friday night. For Tampa Bay, based on how the Guardians' season ended, it wasn’t a surprise to see Nick Martinez named the starter.

Rays to Start Martinez

While Drew Rasmussen could have been the more likely of the other star pitchers for the Rays to go, he would have been short on a day's rest if he went on Friday.

The right-hander last pitched in Game 5 on Sunday for Tampa Bay, and having him on proper rest for Game 2 of this series makes sense. Furthermore, even though Freddy Peralta has been fantastic in the postseason, starting him on short rest in Game 1 didn’t make much sense.

With the team going with Martinez, it would figure to be Rasmussen in Game 2 followed by Peralta back home in Game 3.

For Tampa Bay, they should feel strong about having Martinez for the opener. Even though he has become the number three starter for the team with Rasmussen and Peralta pitching at such a high level, he has been really good for the team this year.

During the regular season, Martinez totaled a 15-6 record and 3.16 ERA. So far in the postseason, the numbers are strong in his two appearances, with the right-hander putting together a strong outing in Game 4 against the Guardians.

In a game that they had to win, Martinez went 5.1 innings and allowed just one run. Overall, the Rays should feel very comfortable with what Martinez will be capable of doing to kick things off for them in the World Series.