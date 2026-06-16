Rays Wisely Seen as Best Landing Spot for Orioles Slugger

As the battle between the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees continues in the American League East, the Rays will have to find ways to improve and keep up at the trade deadline.

Even though Tampa Bay might not have had expectations of being a contender coming into the year, they are certainly proving to be one thus far. With the season now in the middle of June, the Rays have had one of the best records in the AL for much of the year, and with the league not appearing to be overly challenging as of now, the time to be aggressive feels like it should be now.

While the team has had a lot of success, they also have some areas that they would like to upgrade. One of those spots figures to be in their outfield. This is a unit that the Rays tried to address this offseason, but the results have been mixed. If they are going to be a contender, help on offense is going to be needed.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Rays being the best landing spot for Baltimore Orioles slugger Taylor Ward.

Rays Make Plenty of Sense for Ward

Baltimore Orioles left fielder Taylor Ward getting a hit | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

This offseason, it was certainly a significant swap between the Orioles and the Los Angeles Angels, with Grayson Rodriguez going out West for Ward. The talented slugger was coming off a monster year with Los Angeles, and Baltimore likely thought they would be getting an impact bat for the middle of their order.

In 2025, he slashed .228/.317/.475 with 31 home runs and 103 RBI. The power numbers from Ward were impressive last season, but the Orioles have yet to see that. However, he is still a very productive hitter in their batting order, slashing .258/.404/.352 with three home runs and 20 RBI. ‘

Even though the slugging numbers are down, he has an on-base percentage over .400, which is 80 points higher than last year. While he might not be the power hitter he was in 2025, he is still really productive and would be a nice upgrade in the lineup for the Rays.

Furthermore, as a player who is on an expiring deal, that works well for Tampa Bay’s payroll situation as well. In terms of a potential trade package, the Rays have reloaded their farm system and are no strangers to making deals with the Orioles. Overall, he is certainly a good fit for the team, and if Baltimore ends up being a seller, Tampa Bay should pursue him.