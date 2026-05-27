Rays Youngster Skyrocketing up Latest Prospect Rankings

The Tampa Bay Rays have found a ton of success at the Major League level during the 2026 MLB regular season.

Entering play on May 27, they are atop the American League East with a 34-18 record, 2.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees. They have positioned themselves as a near-lock for the postseason and, with a move or two ahead of the MLB trade deadline, can be a legitimate World Series contender.

What makes things so exciting about the Rays is that this isn’t a one-off. The franchise is built to sustain success long-term with a formula that works and plenty of young talent in the pipeline that can help elevate the Big League team to another level in the near future.

One of those youngsters that Tampa Bay fans are so excited about is Theo Gillen. A first-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, he has shot up the prospect rankings this year.

Theo Gillen moving up prospect rankings

Mar 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; A detailed view of the Tampa Bay Rays hat at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Barely inside the top 100 of the preseason rankings done by Kiley McDaniel of ESPN, an updated version was recently released because of how many players graduated over the first two months of the season.

He saw one of the biggest jumps in the sport, going from No. 92 to No. 30. The talented outfielder is the only Rays prospect in the updated Top 50 or some honorable mentions who just missed the cut that McDaniel shared.

That certainly created an opportunity for someone such as Gillen to move up in the rankings, but his jump occurred because of more than just some openings on the list being created ahead of him; he has been playing at an incredibly high level.

After playing with Single-A Charleston in 2024 and 2025, Tampa Bay moved its prized prospect up to High-A Bowling Green. The jump in competition hasn’t fazed him at all; in fact, he has taken his production to another level.

Theo Gillen has shown more game power this season, which only adds to his already impressive profile. His numbers could get even better.



Theo Gillen from 2025-2026:



107 G

471 PA

14 HR I 19 2B

50 SB (89.3% success rate)

17.6% BB% I 24.0% K%

.285/.427/.473

.900 OPS

155 wRC+ pic.twitter.com/7nD1ft0jS3 — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) May 26, 2026

Through 35 games and 152 plate appearances, Gillen has produced a .310/.401/.620 slash line, with his unique blend of power and speed being on full display. He has hit nine home runs, seven doubles and three triples and added 14 stolen bases.

His strikeout rate is a tad high at 26.3%, going down on strikes 40 times, but he has a great grasp of the strike zone, drawing 19 walks and having a walk rate of 12.5%.

Producing those numbers at the plate, while also providing strong defense in center field, makes Gillen a potential star in the making.