Rays Rightfully Ascending Near Top of MLB Power Rankings

Coming into the 2026 MLB season, the most optimistic of Tampa Bay Rays followers would have said competing for a playoff spot in the American League would make this year a massive success.

Entering play on May 21, even those expectations are being blown out of the water. Coming off a sweep of the Baltimore Orioles, punctuated with an eighth-inning rally in the finale, the Rays are now 33-15.

That has them moving in the right direction of the MLB power rankings shared over at ESPN, and rightfully so. Tampa Bay continues to prove all of its doubters wrong and solidify itself as one of the truly elite teams in baseball.

The Rays are now No. 3 in ESPN’s MLB power rankings, moving up from No. 5. That makes them the highest-ranked team in the AL, surpassing the New York Yankees, who were No. 3 last week and have dropped one spot to No. 4.

Rays earned their top-3 spot in MLB power rankings

May 20, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) reacts after hitting single against the Baltimore Orioles in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While some naysayers may still exist, not convinced Tampa Bay’s brand of baseball is sustainable, the proof is in the pudding. They are maximizing the talent on the roster every day they take the field, resulting in incredible, high-level performances.

There may not be many household names on the roster, but this team is playing to the best of its abilities with no signs of slowing down.

Offensively, their game plan is to put as much pressure as possible on the opposing defense. While other teams around the league are emphasizing launch angle, swing speed and power, the Rays are heading in the opposite direction.

They have arguably the best young power hitter in baseball in third baseman Junior Caminero. Still, the rest of the lineup has embraced high-contact small-ball, killing teams with speed and fundamentals.

Jonathan Aranda has proven 2025 was no fluke as one of the best run producers in the MLB. Yandy Diaz remains as consistent as ever, with a supporting cast of Chandler Simpson, Jonny DeLuca, Ben Williamson, Taylor Walls, Jake Fraley, Richie Palacios, Nick Fortes and Hunder Feduccia stepping up in timely fashion.

What makes things click so perfectly for Tampa Bay is the pitching staff. Despite injuries to starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot and relievers Edwin Uceta, Manuel Rodriguez and Steven Wilson, who have yet to pitch this year and will not in some circumstances, this group has not missed a beat.

Griffin Jax has thrived in his shift from the bullpen to the starting rotation midseason. Nick Martinez has been one of the best free agent signings and Steven Matz has excelled, returning to being a starting pitcher as well.

Shane McClanahan looks like his old All-Star self, and Bryan Baker has emerged as a reliable closer.

Contributions are being made by players up and down the roster, leading to the Rays being the most pleasant surprise of the season thus far.