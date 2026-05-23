Junior Caminero Makes Rays History With Torrid Performance

The Tampa Bay Rays have received incredible contributions from players up and down their roster to get off to a torrid start.

Through 48 games, they have the best record in the American League at 33-15. They are in first place in the AL East, leading the New York Yankees by four games. There is only one team in the MLB, the Atlanta Braves, that has more wins than the Rays, with 36.

Tampa Bay has created a massive buffer in the standings, overcoming some injuries to key contributors to keep things moving in the right direction. This team looks like it will have multiple All-Stars in the Midsummer Classic this year, led by third baseman Junior Caminero.

The young slugger is coming off his first All-Star appearance in 2025 in his first full season as a Big Leaguer. Many people were curious what he would do for an encore, believing his numbers would dip because the Rays no longer called Steinbrenner Field home with Tropicana Field operational again.

Junior Caminero makes Rays history through 48 games

May 17, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) hits a home run against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Caminero has quickly quelled those doubters, putting together a historic performance offensively. As shared by Running From The OPS on X, he has become the first player in franchise history to have at least 13 home runs, 20+ walks and fewer than 40 strikeouts through the first 48 games.

He has appeared in all 48 games and has hit 13 home runs with 26 walks drawn and only 34 strikeouts. It is a nice jump in production compared to 2025, when he drew only 41 walks in 154 games and 653 plate appearances with 125 strikeouts.

Caminero has cut his strikeout rate from 19.1% to 16.2% and nearly doubled his walk rate from 6.3% to 12.4%. He is showcasing more patience at the plate and being more selective with the offerings that he swings at; Caminero has above-average numbers in chase rate and whiff rate, with the fastest swing speed in the MLB with 79.9 mph.

Those are the ingredients for a successful recipe, which he is putting together into a very successful campaign through 48 games.

The only player in Rays franchise history over the first 48 games of a season to have 13 HR, 20+ walks, and fewer than 40 Ks.



Junior Caminero (2026) pic.twitter.com/d2Gwp1bGGV — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) May 21, 2026

Already off to a historic start, there is another level that Caminero can still take his performance to. His hard-hit rate is at 46.3%, which is a dip from the 51.6% he had in 2025. His ground ball rate of 47.3% is still way above the league average of 41.9%, and he is hitting fly balls less frequently at 22.0% in 2026 compared to 25.8% last year.

If those percentages start heading in the right direction, combined with his newfound patience at the plate, his numbers will take another jump.

Making adjustments of this magnitude at only 22 years old speaks volumes to how special a hitter Caminero is.