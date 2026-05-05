Rays Place Pitcher on Injured List With Elbow Inflammation

The Tampa Bay Rays have been rolling right along during the first month of the 2026 MLB season, but they are about to face some adversity on the mound.

Their depth has been challenged in the bullpen from Opening Day, with several key contributors sidelined. Garrett Cleavinger also went to the injured list, but has subsequently returned to the team.

Now, they are going to be facing a challenge in the starting rotation. The team has placed Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his left elbow, retroactively to May 4. He has been replaced on the roster by right-handed pitcher Chase Solesky, who was selected from Triple-A Durham.

This is a brutal blow to the Rays' starting rotation, given how well Matz has been performing thus far this season. A lot of people doubted Tampa Bay’s decision to sign him to a two-year, $15 million deal and convert him back to a starting pitcher, and this was one of the main reasons why.

Steven Matz heading to injured list with elbow inflammation

Apr 21, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Steven Matz (32) throws a pitch during the first inning against Cincinnati Reds at Tropicana Field. | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

Staying healthy has been a challenge for him in recent years, but there is no denying the positive impact he has had thus far with the Rays.

Through seven starts and 37.1 innings, Matz has recorded a 3.86 ERA with 28 strikeouts. He did a great job navigating some wildness with an 8.7% walk rate by consistently limiting hard contact.

Hopefully, his stay on the injured list isn’t very long. If he can keep it near the minimum amount of days sidelined, he should only miss three or four turns through the rotation and could be back before the end of the month.

Tampa Bay certainly needs him healthy because their depth on the mound was already being tested. Ryan Pepiot, who was dealing with hip inflammation that wasn’t thought to be anything serious, was recently ruled out for the duration of the season.

The Rays have placed LHP Steven Matz (left elbow inflammation) on the 15-day IL (retro May 4) and selected RHP Chase Solesky from Triple-A Durham.



Solesky will wear No. 72. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) May 5, 2026

Joe Boyle, who received the first opportunity to take Pepiot’s spot in the rotation on the Opening Day roster, is on the 15-day IL as well.

After experiencing so much good injury luck in 2025, the team hasn’t been as fortunate thus far in 2026. Nine different players have already started a game for the Rays this season on the mound, and that number will almost certainly increase with someone having to step in for Matz.

Last year, Tampa Bay used only nine starting pitchers the entire season. And some of those changes were made only because of trades; Taj Bradley was sent to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Griffin Jax, and Zack Littell was traded to the Cincinnati Reds.