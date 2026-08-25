The Quiet Excellence and Evolution of Jonny DeLuca

The Tampa Bay Rays' trading of Tyler Glasnow in the 2023-2024 offseason continued the usual roster churn trend Tampa Bay is known for.

The frontline starter’s expiring contract was replaced by the major-league-ready Ryan Pepiot, who instantly became a prominent arm in the rotation. The additional piece in this trade, Jonny DeLuca, didn’t instantly click in the same way. Big League adjustments and lower-body injuries paved a rocky path for the outfielder, who is now putting it all together.

The all-too-familiar knock against DeLuca’s skill set since his prospect days has focused more on his limits than his actual abilities. As a 23-year-old in the Dodgers farm system, Fangraphs described the emerging outfielder fresh off a 20-home-run campaign as merely “a modern fifth outfielder.”

His game has always been recognized as well-rounded but lacking strength in any one key area. Fangraphs pointed to faulty swing decisions and an inability to play solid center field as more reasons not to get too excited about his profile.

Jonny DeLuca has outproduced expectations with Rays

Aug 12, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Jonny DeLuca (21) reacts after hitting a single against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four years later, DeLuca has established himself as a regular on a surging Tampa Bay squad. As one of the many question marks in an outfield that needed to improve from last season’s lackluster collective performance, DeLuca has been part of the solution to fixing the once messy unit.

The well-roundedness he’s been characterized by throughout his career has really started to take shape this season. A smart approach at the plate, surprising power output, and glovework that has shone at all three outfield positions have made him an under-the-radar linchpin in the Rays' offense.

When digging into DeLuca’s advanced numbers, there are some key improvements that stand out. For one, he’s joined the growing number of players augmenting their swing to gain bat speed. Perhaps it’s the effect of playing alongside the hardest swinger in baseball, Junior Caminero, as he’s upped his average bat speed a whopping near three miles per hour.

This 70.8 mph to 73.7 mph difference is meaningful in that every 1 mph increase in bat speed equals a 1.2 mph increase in potential exit velocity, according to Driveline Baseball. This helps to explain how DeLuca has already set his highest single-season mark in home runs, along with another swing decision improvement.

Jonny DeLuca takes away a hit with a diving grab 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/up40wahu9r — MLB (@MLB) August 23, 2026

That swing decision improvement comes from his newfound prowess attacking cutters. Always better against hard stuff than offspeed, DeLuca has taken it to a new level this season, especially against the trending cut fastball.

Analyzing the leaderboards for run value against the cutter this season, DeLuca stands out as a surprise among top hitters as one of the top cutter bashers. His .476 batting average against the cutter is outstanding and adds another wrinkle to his scouting report as he continues to improve as a hitter.

As his bat speed picks up and pitch recognition improves, DeLuca is becoming the player the Rays have always envisioned him to be. An agile and speedy athlete, his sterling defense, worth 6 outs above average and within the top 15 of outfielders this season, has helped make him an all-around valuable piece. With the offense and defense now in lockstep, DeLuca is on track to cement a role in this Tampa Bay outfield for the foreseeable future.