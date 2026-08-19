Rays Lineup Shakeup Not Enough To Get Win Over Blue Jays

After losing three out of four games to the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash decided to shake things up in his lineup.

In the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays, he went with a brand-new batting order, likely with the idea of getting his star slugger, Junior Caminero, more at-bats in a game and hopefully having players on base more often.

He was moved into the No. 2 hole behind the red-hot Chandler Simpson, who entered the game with the most multi-hit games in the MLB since the All-Star break. Jonathan Aranda was batting No. 3 with Yandy Diaz in the cleanup spot.

The team’s newest addition, catcher Liam Hicks, was batting fifth. Victor Mesa Jr. made his return to the lineup batting sixth. Cedric Mullins, Richie Palacios and Taylor Walls rounded things out in the seven, eight and nine spots.

Rays new-look lineup produces but not enough for win

Aug 18, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) looks on against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an adjustment that paid off. Every starter except Mesa recorded a hit in the game, as he was lifted for pinch hitter Ryan Vilade in the fourth inning. He wasted no time getting in on the hit parade, as he recorded two on the evening despite not starting the game. Simpson had yet another multi-hit game, his 17th in the second half in 27 games.

Caminero and Diaz also had multi-hit games. The Rays recorded 13 hits and scored five runs, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an off night on the mound from Nick Martinez.

Also, Tampa Bay failed to get that big hit to really break open an inning. They had two- and three-run innings, but all 13 of their base hits were singles. That is a tough way to operate, generating no extra-base hits.

Especially when your All-Star hurler isn’t on top of his game. After throwing a complete game in his last start against the Athletics, Martinez got a few extra days between starts with a team off day and Shane McClanahan returning to the rotation.

Rays offense not enough to overcome pitching woes

Aug 18, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn’t seem to help him much, with the Blue Jays jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. They would score two more in each of the third and fourth innings, chasing Martinez out of the game after 3.2 innings pitched.

He gave up nine hits and issued two walks, resulting in six earned runs, to go along with five strikeouts. Things only worsened as Steven Matz gave up two runs in 1.1 innings of work and Jesse Scholtens worked the final four innings, giving up two more runs in what ended up being a 10-5 loss.

Losers in four out of five games, all to American League East foes, the Rays' momentum from their historic nine-game West Coast trip feels gone as they labor through a homestand at Tropicana Field.