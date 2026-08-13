Three Prospects the Rays Should Call Up Soon Following MLB Trade Deadline

As the Tampa Bay Rays continue to march toward October, the team has to be pleased with how they have performed so far this year. Now, as September gets closer, the team will likely be adding some of their young talent to the roster.

Despite expectations being low for the Rays, they have the best record in the American League and could very well be the favorite to win the league. Tampa Bay has been carried by a nice trio in their lineup led by Junior Caminero, who is having an MVP-caliber season.

However, at the trade deadline, the team was able to improve their batting order with the addition of Liam Hicks; Tampa Bay was able to improve in an area of need.

Now, with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, the Rays will be looking ahead. Even though they traded away some of their prospects, there are still a number of talented ones in the system. Here are three that could get called up before the end of the season.

Tre’ Morgan

Feb 27, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Tre Morgan (72) is congratulated after he scored a run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Charlotte Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Rays are looking to get a little boost offensively, one option for them will be Morgan. While he hasn’t played much in the outfield of late and has seemingly been focusing on first base, he is a good hitter and could provide a little boost off the bench.

Finding at-bats and playing time for him would be a bit tricky with Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda, but he has performed well in the minors this year and could be ready for a chance in the majors soon.

Jacob Melton

Sep 5, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Jacob Melton (31) reacts in fron tof umpire Mike Muchlinski (76) after being called out trying to steal second base during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As arguably the top prize in the Brandon Lowe trade, Melton was a name that figured to have a chance to make the team coming out of spring training. The 25-year-old already made his debut with the Houston Astros last year, and he has been really impressive in Triple-A.

With an OPS over .900 in Triple-A, he could be a massive weapon for the team if he were to be called up. The outfield for the Rays still has some issues, and Melton could be a solid option to help fix that.

Brody Hopkins

Montgomery Biscuit’s Brody Hopkins throws a pitch during a Minor League Baseball game between the Knoxville Smokies and the Montgomery Biscuits in downtown Knoxville’s Old City, Aug. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hopkins was one of the most talked-about names at the deadline for the Rays, with him being regarded as a Top 100 prospect in baseball and one of the best in the system.

However, despite the rumblings, the team didn’t move him, and he could be an option to help their pitching staff down the stretch. With the ability to make batters swing and miss, Hopkins could be an excellent weapon out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay during the stretch run.