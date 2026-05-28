Three Sneaky Good Rays Prospects You Need To Know

The Tampa Bay Rays have some high-profile prospects in their minor league system, but there are some unheralded, under-the-radar prospects that fans should be taking notice of as well.

Aidan Cremarosa

Cremarosa made waves on May 9th for throwing the first solo nine-inning no-hitter thrown in Single-A since 2018. Though the news was welcome to bolster the prestige of the Rays' player development, the pitcher himself came as something of a surprise.

An 8th round pick from last year's draft, Cremarosa was a low-money and low-risk signing. Though his alma mater, Fresno State, is home to big-time pitching names like former Rays pitcher Matt Garza, it’s safe to say Tampa Bay didn’t have ace expectations from the soft-tossing right-hander.

Now, that conversation is changing. A no-hitter on 11 strikeouts and just one walk raised eyebrows from analysts everywhere around the league. It’s not just a fluke. Cremarosa’s numbers for the year have him pitching to a 2.69 FIP over 43.2 innings with a remarkable 0.802 WHIP.

AIDAN CREMAROSA SPINS A NO-HITTER ‼️



The @RaysBaseball prospect goes the distance, striking out 11 batters for the second no-no in @ChasRiverDogs history! pic.twitter.com/X9XBknBZl7 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 9, 2026

There’s so much to gush about the way he’s pitching right now. His pinpoint control is carrying him to 1.85 walks per nine, best for the top five in the Carolina League. He’s also joined an organization that is leading the way in changeup specialization, and the results have been overwhelmingly positive on the pitch.

MLB.com reported earlier this month about the pitch netting a 50 percent whiff rate according to Synergy Sports.

It’s early to call this a complete breakout, but Cremarosa is trending towards unlocking an extra gear in his new organization. His fastball and changeup command are exceptional, stuffing right-handers up and in while using his changeup to catch lefties out in front.

There are shades of Nick Martinez in the way he works so effortlessly between the two pitches, elevating their quality with elite command.

Austin Overn

Blue Wahoos pitcher Karson Milbrandt (30) gets set to throw to first base on a comebacker but not in time to get Biscuits Austin Overn (6) during the Montgomery vs Pensacola baseball game on opening night in Pensacola on April 3, 2026. | Gregg Pachkowski/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seen as a kind of throw-in piece to the offseason Shane Baz deal with the Baltimore Orioles, Overn is delivering on the Rays’ high hopes they had in his ultra-athleticism. The former USC wide receiver is true to his route-running background, as he plays one of the most elite center fields in the Tampa Bay system.

There are no doubts about his wheels, which will be the headline ability of his game. They’re what carried him to 64 stolen bases in the minors last season and how he’s on track to match it again this season.

It’s the bat that has awoken this season as he’s accessing far more of his left-handed pull side power to reach seven home runs through 38 games. There was an expectation from scouts on Overn going into the year that his hit tool was simply never going to develop.

Austin Overn in May:



75 PA

5 HR I 7 SB

.379/.453/.712

1.165 OPS

198 wRC+



Austin Overn since the start of 2025:



152 G

646 PA

20 HR I 20 2B I 7 3B

92 SB (Yes, 92)

11.9% BB% I 28.6% K%

.266/.360/.436

.796 OPS

126 wRC+ pic.twitter.com/VXTM5Rme6q — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) May 27, 2026

It’s odd to see the toolsy outfielder brandished with a 40 hit tool on most publications, seeing that he’s consistently hit at every level he’s played. The Rays took a bet on those stats reflecting a latent hit tool, and so far have been handsomely rewarded.

He’s no Chandler Simpson in terms of raw speed, but he’s an overall more well-rounded athlete in how he can impact a game. You can live with just 70 speed if it means he can access more game power, and that’s exactly what he’s done so far.

Overn’s glove and aptitude for covering anywhere in the outfield already gave him high-floor potential, and the sudden emergence of his power stroke has made his stock rise significantly.

Cooper Kinney

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA;Tampa Bay Rays infielder Cooper Kinney (80) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Kinney is not nearly as under the radar as Overn or Cremarosa in terms of success in Tampa Bay’s minor leagues. Being the 34th overall pick of the 2021 MLB Draft gave him expectations as a bat that could have an impact in the organization, and he’s been a bit slower than others to develop fully.

This year's version of Kinney looks like the wait was worth it. Driving more liners led to a torching of Double-A pitching to start the year, earning him a fast promotion. His Triple-A hitting is a bit slower to get off the ground, and it’s coincided with a dramatic uptick in groundballs being hit to his non-pull side.

He’s a bat-first prospect that will need to get the most out of his game power to stick in the big leagues. He can do a little bit of everything at the plate as his barrel control and hard hitting are above average, as well as an aptitude for working long at-bats.

There’s really no home for his glove so far as he continues to play a smorgasbord of infield spots, making first, second, and third base acceptable places for him to man.

Cooper Kinney has his 2nd HR of the game and it's to dead CF on a pitch on the inner part of the plate. A very impressive swing.



103.9 MPH EV I 412 FT



Both HR traveled over 406 FT with EV’s over 103.9 MPH pic.twitter.com/9N120JYbi7 — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) May 17, 2026

What sets Kinney apart from other hitters within the organization is the professionalism in his at-bats. He’s intentional in the way he can change his approach to work for different game situations, and an acute strike zone awareness always makes for a tough at-bat.

There’s a sense that he may not find his home in Tampa Bay, however, with his at-bats being blocked at the major league level by Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz. There’s always the option to use him in a utility role, but his glove doesn’t play nearly as well as the multi-use Ben Williamson or Richie Palacios.

Ultimately, he tracks as a lesser Colt Keith type of talent profile. He does a little bit of everything at the plate while also providing defense at the corners or at second base in a pinch. It’s the type of high-quality depth that the Rays would not feel bad about having to use in the case of injuries or a September callup.