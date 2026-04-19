Chandler Simpson Is 2nd Player in MLB History To Achieve Incredible Feat

One of the most pleasant surprises for the Tampa Bay Rays in the early going of the 2026 MLB regular season has been Chandler Simpson.

The converted infielder spent all offseason working tirelessly on his defense in the outfield. He was a bit of a liability during the 2025 season out there, but has done a complete 180-degree turn and is now an asset with the glove.

Simpson’s improvements defensively have enabled manager Kevin Cash to put him into the lineup consistently. He has taken full advantage, providing the team with a spark and earning a promotion to the leadoff spot in the lineup.

It was a move that made all the sense in the world, especially because of the incredible feat that he recently achieved. As shared by OptaSTATS on X, Simpson has recorded 51 stolen bases and struck out 46 times through his first 125 Major League games.

Chandler Simpson achieves unique MLB history

Apr 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) slides into third after hitting a triple against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

That makes him only the second player in the Live Ball Era to record at least 50 stolen bases and strike out fewer than 50 times during their first 125 career games. The other is Hall of Famer, outfielder Tim Raines, who accomplished the feat with the Montreal Expos from 1979 through 1982.

Simpson has been using a unique approach at the plate, which puts immense pressure on the opposing defense. He is incredibly difficult to strike out and maximizes his skill set with how he plays.

Despite a concerningly high chase rate of 33.9%, which is in the 26th percentile, Simpson has elite whiff and strikeout rates. He whiffs on only 9.6%, which is in the 99th percentile, and strikes out at a 6.3% clip, which is in the 100th percentile.

While most players around the league are looking to hit the ball as hard as possible with max exit velocities and launch angles, Simpson is just looking to make contact. And, the softer the better, because he then uses his speed to blaze down the baseline.

Players w/ 50 or More SB & Less Than 50 Ks Through First 125 Games in MLB - Live-Ball Era



Chandler Simpson 51 SB, 46 K

Tim Raines 85 SB, 44 K pic.twitter.com/HEtrSTPhZN — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 15, 2026

Even though he is hitting mostly singles, he can quickly turn them into what feels like extra-base hits when he steals a base. He has already racked up seven stolen bases this season and has the greenest of green lights to attempt them.

His sprint speed is in the 99th percentile, and his Baserunning Run Value of +1 is in the 99th percentile as well.

Any milestones and achievements that include stealing bases and not striking out, Simpson is going to thrive in achieving. He epitomizes Rays baseball perfectly, maximizing his talent and doing the little things to help the team win.