Three Takeaways From First Two Games of ALCS for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to even up the ALCS at one game apiece on Tuesday, and now they will be heading on the road for the next three games.

While it was the Rays who were favored coming into the ALCS, this series is all tied up after two games, and that is a win for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians didn’t have their rotation set coming off a five-game series against the Chicago White Sox, but they will have their ace on the mound with a chance to win what will be a pivotal Game 3.

Since the series is tied a game apiece, this is shaping up to be a good ALCS. Game 3 with a series tied is always a big one, and with some weather coming into Cleveland on Thursday night, they moved up the start time.

With two games in the books, here are three key takeaways.

Peralta Has Been a Great Addition

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) and pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) react during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it wasn’t a must-win game for the Rays on Tuesday, it was a really important one. With that being said, Freddy Peralta was able to have a fantastic performance in the win.

The right-hander went six shutout innings, allowing four hits, two walks, and striking out six batters. The turnaround for Peralta with the Rays has been really impressive considering his struggles with the New York Mets. This deal has paid major dividends for Tampa Bay and has been one of the best trade deadline deals. In a clutch spot for the Rays, the right-hander delivered.

Rays Offense Needs to Wake Up

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. (25) celebrates with third baseman Junior Caminero (13) after scoring a run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning in game two of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first two games of the series, Tampa Bay has scored just three runs in each game. While offense does come at a premium in October, scoring three runs leaves little room for error and puts a lot of pressure on the pitching staff.

The Rays aren’t the most prolific offense, but they do have some good talent and are able to manufacture runs. Tampa Bay has to score a bit more over the next three games in Cleveland, or they could be in big trouble. The Guardians also don’t have the best offense, and this could just end up being a low-scoring series. However, the Rays even scoring just one more run per game would increase their odds of advancing to the World Series.

Long Series Brewing

Oct 13, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (14) reacts after defeating the against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the series being tied 1-1, this feels like it could be a bit more of an even matchup than expected. While the Rays were the far better team in the regular season, all of that success can be thrown out when October hits.

Due to the Guardians being able to steal Game 1 off Drew Rasmussen to kick off the series, the Rays no longer have the home-field advantage. Tampa Bay is going to have to take at least one of the next three games in Cleveland to extend the series and bring it back home. With that being said, the ALCS now has the feeling of being six or seven games after a split in the first two.