Rays Pitching Staff Accomplished Rare Coors Field Feat

Tampa Bay Rays pitchers were preparing for their ERA’s to soar this week, with the team making a trip to Coors Field to face the Colorado Rockies.

It is a venue that many pitchers have entered with stellar numbers and left with their stats being ruined. A hitter’s haven, it was on full display early in the series, with a Game 1 score of 13-9, which the Rays were victorious in.

Junior Caminero clubbed two home runs and Richie Palacios hit one. Ian Seymour certainly enjoyed the run support, but Michael Grove and Casey Legumina struggled out of the bullpen, surrendering seven runs, six of which were earned, combined.

The pitching struggles carried over into Game 2, where Freddy Peralta made his debut with the team. It was not the start to his Tampa Bay tenure he hoped for, giving up seven runs in 3.2 innings. However, from that point on, some impressive history was made.

Rays bullpen performs incredibly well against Rockies

Aug 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Garrett Cleavinger (60) pitches in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cam Booser came out of the bullpen to record the final out of the fourth inning. And from that point on, the relief staff picked up their new teammate, dealing against the Rockies to keep the team in the game. Eventually, the Rays pulled it out 9-7 in 11 innings.

As shared by Ryan Bass on X, the 7.1 scoreless innings from the Tampa Bay bullpen were the sixth most ever by a visiting team’s relief staff at Coors Field in a single game.

After a disappointing performance in Game 1, Legumina bounced back with two shutout innings of his own. Steven Matz, who has struggled mightily with ineffectiveness and injuries, had 1.1 shutout innings of work.

Kevin Kelly threw one shutout inning, spanning the 9th and 10th, and Garrett Cleavinger finished up the 10th inning, getting the final two outs. He was credited with the victory, as the Rays scored twice in the top of the 11th before handing the ball to their dominant closer, Bryan Baker.

Wild stat last night from the #Rays pen: The 7.1 scoreless for the Rays bullpen was the 6th most ever scoreless IP by a visiting team's pen in a game at Coors. — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) August 5, 2026

It was quite a performance from that group to keep the team in the game after Peralta’s struggles. Their success was carried over into Game 3, where Nick Martinez fired 5.2 shutout innings before the bullpen took over and completed the 4-0 shutout.

Tyler Wells, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the MLB trade deadline, didn’t allow a ball in play in his debut with the squad. He walked one batter and struck out the other four he faced.

Cleavinger pitched the eighth inning before Booser was called upon to finish things out.

16.1 consecutive innings without allowing a run at Coors Field is an incredibly impressive feat. Pitching continues to be the strength of this team, and the bullpen is emerging as one of the best in baseball.