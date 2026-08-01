What Rays Trade Offer for Tarik Skubal Could Look Like

By all accounts, the Tampa Bay Rays are ready to make a splash or two ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Owners of the best record in the American League at 64-45, they are in prime position to make some additions and go on a deep run in October. There are a few clear-cut needs on the roster to address, and they have the farm system to make it happen.

It is why they have consistently been named a lurking presence in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. Acquiring players on expiring deals isn’t normally something the Rays do; they are usually on the other end, trading them away to bring back controllable assets.

But when there is a real path to a World Series, plans change and teams go for it. That is the position in which Tampa Bay finds itself, and they have the means to make a real push to land Skubal.

Rays can built competitive package for Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the mound against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What could a trade package for the two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner look like? Kiley McDaniel put together a very strong package that can compete with anyone else’s around the league.

Catcher Caden Bodine, shortstop Cooper Flemming and right-handed pitcher Michael Forret would be heading to the Tigers in exchange for Skubal.

Reports have surfaced that the Rays will not include No. 1 prospect Theo Gillen, who has catapulted into the top 10 of the sport, in any deals, and rightfully so. Players who have been picked in the 2026 MLB Draft are also not eligible for trade, not that Tampa Bay would include someone such as shortstop Grady Emerson, the No. 2 overall selection.

Very rarely are prospects in the top 50, let alone ones ranked as high as Gillen, made available ahead of the deadline. Teams target as many top 100-200 prospects as possible, especially for a rental such as Skubal, which this package does.

Rays deep farm system loaded with trade chips

Coastal Carolina Chanticleer's Caden Bodine (17) hits the go ahead home run late against Auburn during NCAA Baseball Super Regonal action at Plainsman Park on the Auburn University campus in Auburn, Ala., on Friday June 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bodine is the highest-ranked of the bunch, coming in at No. 2 in the organization and No. 90 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100. Fleming is the third-ranked player for the Rays and No. 100 overall. Forret comes in at No. 8.

That is a relatively steep price to pay for a rental, but Skubal is a true impact performer. Adding him would significantly increase their odds of winning a World Series, and it would also mean another contender who is going to be in their way of a title doesn’t get him.

This is a very strong package, but it wouldn’t deplete the farm system to the point that they couldn’t make other deals to upgrade other areas, such as their lineup.