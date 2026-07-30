Three Point Plan for the Rays' Perfect Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays are in a great spot heading into the MLB trade deadline; not only are they atop the American League standings, but they have the means to upgrade their roster.

With a few weak spots to address, their front office can aggressively seek out upgrades to solidify their standing atop the AL East, where the New York Yankees are breathing down their neck, while also catapulting to the level of a true World Series contender.

How can they accomplish that feat? Here is a three-point plan for the Rays to hit a home run for the perfect MLB trade deadline.

3. Acquire a relief pitcher from the Mets

Jul 5, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets pitcher Huascar Brazoban (43) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The New York Mets have been one of the biggest surprises this season, far out of the playoff picture in the National League. They should be incredibly active as sellers with several excellent trade chips.

In the bullpen, they have a few arms that should intrigue Tampa Bay and not cost an arm and a leg to acquire. Brooks Raley would provide them with another left-handed option to pair with Garrett Cleavinger and Cam Booser late in games.

Huascar Brazoban is another interesting option. He has versatility to operate as an opener or multi-inning relief option. That kind of flexibility is something the Rays covet in their arms.

He would cost more, but Luke Weaver, like Brazoban, would be a multi-year option. His experience as a closer would certainly be intriguing for a team looking to make a deep run in October.

2. Add Luis Arraez

Jul 27, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Luis Arraez (1) before the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays need to add another bat to this lineup. Contributions from supporting players such as Jonny DeLuca, Ryan Vilade and Victor Mesa Jr. have been nice, but they need more up the middle in the infield.

The perfect fit is Luis Arraez, who is having an incredibly productive bounce-back season. An All-Star after signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, he could be inserted right into the top of the Tampa Bay lineup as a table setter for their Big 3 of Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda.

With his improvements with the glove, Arraez wouldn’t hurt the Rays defensively, which is something they put a lot of stock in.

1. Acquire Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) walks off the mound against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Very rarely is Tampa Bay connected to superstar players. And when they are, it has been in hindsight after the player lands elsewhere, whether it be Freddie Freeman, Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani.

This year, there is a true difference-maker who could be available in two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. Contenders will pursue him, and whoever acquires him will get a leg up on the competition.

Landing the ace to anchor their rotation would be the perfect trade deadline for the Rays. Not only would they be improved, but it would mean someone who could be in their way for a title wouldn't be.