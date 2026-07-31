Why Angels' Zach Neto is Perfect Fit for Rays at MLB Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays have continued their success in the second half of the season and with the trade deadline just days away, the team should be very active in their pursuit of some upgrades.

Coming into the year, the Rays were not expected to be nearly as good as they have so far in 2026. In what appeared to be a loaded American League East that spent a lot of money on improvements, Tampa Bay figured to be the most likely team to come in last.

However, behind a starting rotation that has been able to surpass expectations and a lineup carried by a star trio, the Rays have found ways to win games at a high rate. Now, as they prepare for the stretch run and to play meaningful baseball in October, some upgrades will need to be made.

One player who could be a perfect fit for the Rays is Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zachary Neto.

Neto Would Be a Perfect Addition

Jul 28, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) scores a run against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a need for another bat in the lineup and multiple positions that could use some offensive help, Neto would be a strong choice for the Rays to pursue. To little surprise, the Angels are once again struggling this season, and they will be sellers next week.

Of the players they might move, one of the most appealing is Neto. The young shortstop has really started to make a name for himself and has quickly become one of the best players in the league at the position.

This year, he has slashed .232/.324/.433 with 19 home runs and 46 RBI. While he does strike out a lot, his OPS of .767 indicates that he has some good power and can still get on base at a good clip.

Even though he is still under team control for multiple years, the Angels don’t appear like they are going to be a contender anytime soon, and trading him now could bring back an impressive return.

While the Rays have a strong defender in Taylor Walls at the position, he doesn’t bring much to the table offensively for Tampa Bay. Furthermore, former top prospect Carson Williams hasn’t shown much when given some chances in the majors.

Even though the price would be high, Neto could be a strong option for Tampa Bay for many years to come. If the team is going to be ultra-aggressive and trade away top prospects, doing so for players under team control for multiple years makes sense.