Rays Wisely Looking To Make Major Splashes at MLB Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays are in a great position to be aggressive ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year.

Already owning the best record in the American League at 62-43, this is as good an opportunity as they may ever have to make a run at the World Series. The Junior Circuit is wide open, and an addition or two could really put the Rays over the top.

And, based on a recent report from Robert Murray of FanSided, that is exactly what the team is looking to do. He has revealed that Tampa Bay is showing interest in Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto and New York Mets starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. In addition, Murray has officially linked them to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Based on that report, it is clear Tampa Bay’s front office is willing to pursue some truly impactful upgrades, even if the asking price is going to be costly. Luckily for the Rays, they have a farm system stocked with the kind of prospects that sellers are looking for.

Rays linked to Zach Neto, Freddy Peralta and Tarik Skubal

Jul 24, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) celebrates after the third inning against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay almost assuredly won’t be parting ways with outfielder Theo Gillen, but they have plenty of prospects in that top 200 range who a trade package can be built around. After restocking the farm system in trades this past winter, and the ascension of players who were already in the system, the Rays have the means to pull off multiple blockbusters.

Neto would provide the team with the impactful middle-of-the-order bat they are looking to add to Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda. That trio is doing most of the heavy lifting; adding another slugger on the cusp of his third straight season with at least 23 home runs would be major.

Alas, the asking price is not going to be cheap. The Angels aren’t in a rush to move Neto, who is under team control for three more seasons. Also, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly interested in him as well, which can drive up the price.

Skubal has been covered extensively as a target for the Rays. Just being connected to him in any capacity goes to show how far this franchise has come after a few disappointing campaigns on the diamond.

Rays should be willing to pay premium price for major upgrades

Jul 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a double during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding the two-time defending AL Cy Young Award winner to this rotation would enable them to match up with any team in baseball, starting pitching-wise.

While Peralta is having a down year with the Mets, he too would be a sizable upgrade for this rotation. Tampa Bay has done a wonderful job navigating injuries to this point and now needs to find innings-eaters who can help get them to the finish line.

Shane McClanahan is pitching for the first time since August 2023 after dealing with two different injuries. Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour both began the season in the bullpen and have transitioned into being starters.

Ensuring those three make it to the postseason and can still perform at a high level is imperative to the Rays reaching their ceiling. With Ryan Pepiot, Jesse Scholtens and Steven Matz sidelined, starting pitching depth is certainly needed.