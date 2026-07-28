The One Deadline Move the Rays Should Be Prioritizing

The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off a really strong week and are looking very strong heading into the MLB trade deadline in just seven days. However, despite all of their success this year, they should be a team looking to improve.

Currently, as the best team in the American League, the Rays have undoubtedly been one of the biggest surprises in baseball. This was a group that wasn’t expected to be a playoff contender, but have instead been one of the biggest surprises in baseball.

Even though the Rays have a low payroll, they are going to be on an even playing field when it comes to going after the top names, unlike in free agency.

Due to the success of the team, they should be thinking about being ultra-aggressive this summer to give themselves the best shot they can to be successful down the stretch and in the playoffs.

Now, where they will seek improvements will be interesting to see. Like most contenders, there are going to be a couple of different areas that they can look to improve, but one area in particular stands out.

Rays Need to Add a Slugger

Jul 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Tampa Bay is able to manufacture runs and has the best record in the AL, they are relying heavily on their star trio to carry them. Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, and Jonathan Aranda have all been really good this year, but this is a group that could use some help.

Tampa Bay has offensive issues at multiple positions, and the argument could really be made that they should be going after multiple bats. At the catcher position, it isn’t overly surprising that the combination of Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes hasn’t performed well offensively.

Behind the plate would be a great spot for the team to look to upgrade, but it isn’t the only one in the infield. Up the middle, both second base and shortstop are positions that the team also hasn’t received much from in terms of offense.

Furthermore, the outfield could also be seen as a place where the team could seek some offensive help as well. While it might sound like a lot of places to address, the Rays don’t need every position to be a factor offensively. However, they do need to lengthen their lineup a bit for October when they will be facing the best of the best.