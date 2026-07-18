Rays' Star Slugger Predicted to Win American League MVP

The Tampa Bay Rays have headed into the second half of the season, but have run into one of the hottest teams in baseball all of a sudden to start things off.

Don’t look now, but the Boston Red Sox have been able to catch fire and are moving up in the standings. On Friday night, in a less-than-ideal scenario for the Rays coming out of the All-Star break, they were met by the Red Sox on the road for a doubleheader.

This certainly wasn’t great scheduling for Tampa Bay after the break, and the Red Sox were able to sweep them in the series. Despite the bad day and night on Friday, the Rays still have a nice lead in the American League East and are performing like one of the best teams in baseball.

While Tampa Bay will be seeking some upgrades before the trade deadline, they have been able to accomplish quite a bit already this season. Now, while some of their best players were recently representing the team in the All-Star Game, one player could have his eyes set on some more accolades.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about some bold predictions for each team heading into the second half of the season. For the Rays, it was that Junior Caminero would win the AL MVP.

Caminero Winning MVP Is Realistic

Jul 13, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) makes a play at bat during the home run derby at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Tampa Bay having the best record in the AL, they should be getting looked at for some of the major awards this season. When thinking about the MVP award, it generally goes to the best player on a playoff team, and Caminero fits the bill.

Due to Aaron Judge being out, he will be unable to repeat as MVP this year. Seemingly the only thing that is capable of keeping him from winning the honor is being injured, and that has unfortunately been the case for him this year.

For Caminero, he was able to have his breakout campaign last year, and has followed it up with an even better season. This year, he has slashed .281/ .372//.559 with 29 home runs and 60 RBIs.

He has been able to increase each category from his slash line compared to last year, and that is quite impressive. With a bWAR currently at 3.9, Caminero should be in the conversation for the MVP based on not only his success, but the success of the Rays.