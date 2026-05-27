Why Rays Should Make a Splash Before MLB Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best teams in baseball to start the campaign, and the expectations for the team have completely shifted. Now, they have to start thinking about what they can do to really solidify themselves as a contender.

This offseason, the Rays made a plethora of moves that seemingly were geared toward restocking their farm system a bit. However, while they did trade away some veteran players, they also brought some in via free agency.

The decision to sign Nick Martinez and Steven Matz for the starting rotation has proved to be a great move by the team. Unfortunately, Cedric Mullins in the outfield hasn’t worked out just yet.

So far, it has really been the starting rotation for the team that has carried them for most of the season. With an amazing trio of All-Star-caliber pitchers, it is no secret as to why Tampa Bay has been successful. However, if they are going to win a World Series this year, it feels like the team will need to add some more help for the lineup.

Rays Should Make a Splash

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Despite their success so far this year, expectations have changed for the Rays, and so should their thought process going forward. While the team likely didn’t think that they were going to be contenders this year, they certainly are, and that should result in them getting aggressive.

While the starting rotation should be set as of now, the lineup is where the team should be seeking some help. The trio of Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, and Jonathan Aranda has been great this year, but they could use some help.

This offseason, improving production in the outfield was a goal for the team, and unfortunately, Mullins hasn’t been the answer. Since they have no long-term commitment to him, finding a slugger to replace him could be an option.

While it is still early, there could be some big bats available this summer, like Byron Buxton, Ketel Marte, and Yordan Alvarez. Of the options, Marte is someone who could make the most sense for the Rays to help improve offensive production up the middle. However, Buxton could also be a great option for the team in center field.

After restocking the farm system, Tampa Bay certainly has the assets to go out and make a major splash. If they continue to perform as they have, they certainly should be aggressive.