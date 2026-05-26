Why Recent Signing of Craig Kimbrel Could Help Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their excellent play of late, and with June right around the corner, they still have the best record in the American League. However, this is a team that still can improve.

Even though they might not have been predicted to be a team over the .500 mark this year, the Rays are proving to be a contender so far, and now the team should be thinking about how to sustain it.

While Tampa Bay has been playing some great baseball, there are still ways for the team to improve. One of the areas that always makes sense to add talent to is the bullpen. This unit has been hit hard with injuries this year, and they have also moved one of their expected high-leverage arms to the rotation. Now, they will be hoping that a recently signed veteran can help them.

While Tampa Bay is off to a great start in what has been a weak AL so far this season, challengers will undoubtedly be coming for them eventually. With that being said, they recently signed veteran Craig Kimbrel

Kimbrel Could Be Worth a Shot

New York Mets pitcher Craig Kimbrel | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

After being let go by the New York Mets, it didn’t take long for Kimbrel to find a new home. The former nine-time All-Star might be at the tail-end of his career, but at 37 years old, he will be looking to make an impact for a contender now.

Prior to being let go by the Mets about a week ago, the veteran relief pitcher had totaled a 6.00 ERA in 15 innings of work. With a WHIP of 1.47, the right-hander was allowing too many base-runners, and that has correlated with the high ERA.

What could be encouraging to see for Tampa Bay, and perhaps why they went after him, is that some of the struggles for Kimbrel were mainly in two of his 15 appearances. Of the 10 runs that he has allowed this year, seven of them came against the Minnesota Twins and the Colorado Rockies in two games. With the bad performance happening in Colorado, he could arguably be given a pass for that game as well.

When looking back at a small sample size in 2025 with mostly the Houston Astros, the former All-Star didn’t pitch poorly. While he might not be a star closer anymore at this stage of his career, he could be a valuable option for Tampa Bay for the rest of the campaign.