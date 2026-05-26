Rays Sign Veteran To Add Much-Needed Experience to Bullpen

Some people are skeptical about the Tampa Bay Rays despite the level of dominance they have shown thus far this season.

Entering play on May 26, they are 3.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East with a record of 34-17. They are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second most wins in baseball, behind only the Atlanta Braves, who have 36.

One reason people are skeptical of the Rays long-term outlook is their bullpen, which has faced a heavy workload thus far this season. Looking to add some help, especially after their extra inning marathon against the Baltimore Orioles, they have found some in the form of Craig Kimbrel.

Tampa Bay is in agreement with the veteran closer on a Major League deal, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on X. He began the season with the New York Mets, but after being designated for assignment, he refused to report to the minor leagues and became a free agent.

Rays sign Craig Kimbrel to Major League deal

May 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth inning at Chase Field. | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

It proved to be the right decision for the veteran righty, because in the Major Leagues with the Rays. Despite the success this group has had thus far in 2026, this is a bullpen that is in need of some experience, especially late in games.

Kimbrel can certainly provide that. He was a World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox in 2018 and is a nine-time All-Star with 440 career saves in the regular season and 10 saves in the postseason.

At one point during his career, Kimbrel was the most dominant relief pitcher in baseball. However, that version of him has not been present for a few years. He last made an All-Star Game in 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies, but has struggled mightily since.

23 saves were recorded with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, but he had a 5.33 ERA and -1.0 bWAR. That was the last time he converted a save in the Big Leagues.

Rays in agreement with reliever Craig Kimbrel on major-league deal, source tells @TheAthletic. Became free agent when he refused minor-league assignment with Mets. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 26, 2026

In 2025, he looked better in stints with the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves, appearing in 14 games with a 2.25 ERA across 12 innings with 17 strikeouts. The New York Mets decided to give him a chance, but things didn’t pan out.

Kimbrel appeared in 14 games with the Mets, throwing 15 innings with a 6.00 ERA, serving up three home runs with a -0.3 bWAR. It was understandable why they moved on from him when they did.

Now, he will be looking to provide the Rays with some help. Getting a fresh arm into the bullpen will be beneficial, but it is fair to wonder how much he has left in the tank.

However, if any team is going to extract some value out of Kimbrel at this stage of his career, it is Tampa Bay. They have a knack for reinventing pitchers and helping them produce well above expectations, with a bullpen full of players who can be described accordingly.