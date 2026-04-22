Rays' Yandy Diaz Moves Up All-Time List for Franchise

As the Tampa Bay Rays try to remain a contender in the early part of the season, there have been a lot of positives for the franchise so far.

After what was a busy offseason, the Rays were a team that had a bit of an uncertain outlook heading into the campaign. This was a franchise that made a plethora of moves to shake things up. Tampa Bay always tries to balance between being able to contend for a playoff spot while thinking about its future.

This offseason, they traded veterans like Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz, while letting Pete Fairbanks go to free agency. These moves indicated that they might have been thinking more about the future than the present, but they did elect to hold on to Yandy Diaz. The talented slugger was coming off a great year, and on Tuesday, he was able to move up on an all-time list for the team.

Diaz Moves Up Franchise’s All-Time Hits List

With his single in the 5th inning, Yandy Díaz tied B.J. Upton for fourth on the Rays all-time hits list:



1. Carl Crawford – 1,480

2. Evan Longoria – 1,471

3. Ben Zobrist – 1,016

T4. YANDY DÍAZ – 910

T4. B.J. Upton – 910 — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) April 18, 2026

As one of the longest-tenured members of the Rays, Diaz has been one of the top players in the history of the franchise. It is rare for Tampa Bay to hold on to players for as long as they have with Diaz, but it shows how much they value the 34-year-old.

After starting his career with the Cleveland Guardians, he has now been a member of the Rays for the last eight years and has been one of the more consistent hitters in baseball.

At 33 years old in 2025, he put together one of the best campaigns of his career last year, slashing 300/.366/.482 with 25 home runs and 83 RBI. So far this season, he hasn’t missed a beat. In 2026, he slashed .322/.413/.478 with three home runs and 17 RBI in 23 games.

Due to him being a great player for the franchise and a long-time member of it, it’s no surprise to see him move up the hits leaderboard, passing B.J. Upton. With him now in sole possession of fourth on the list, he will be chasing down Ben Zobrist for third.

While that could be in reach for him this season, at about 100 hits away, there are going to be a lot of rumors surrounding his name at the trade deadline. Whether or not he will remain with Tampa Bay is uncertain, but he has undoubtedly been one of the best players in the history of the franchise.