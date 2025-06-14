Tampa Bay 2025 Interleague Schedule: Schedule, Results vs. National League Foes
Updated June 14, 2025, 5:55 a.m. ET
The Tampa Bay Rays had one of their most thrilling wins of the season on Friday night, erasing a four-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 7-5 at Citi Field in New York. It was a great comeback win against a Mets team that had the best record in baseball heading into the night.
It was more dominance for the Rays this season against the National League. They are now 17-11 vs. the National League, and that's the second-highest win total in interleague play, behind only the Milwaukee Brewers (18). The Rays are 37-32 overall, in third place in the American League East, 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees.
The Rays play 48 interleague games this year, with two three-game series against the Miami Marlins for the Citrus Series, which the Rays split this year after having won every year since 2018. They play a three-game set against the other 14 NL teams, seven at home and seven on the road.
Here's what they've done against the National League so far:
Rays 2025 Interleague results
Colorado Rockies (2-1)
- March 28: Rays 3, Rockies 2 in Tampa
- March 29: Rockies 2, Rays 1
- March 30: Rays 6, Rockies 4
- Interleague record to date: 2-1
Pittsburgh Pirates (2-1)
- March 31: Rays 6, Pirates 1 in Tampa
- April 1: Rays 7, Pirates 0
- April 2: Pirates 4, Rays 2
- Interleague record to date: 4-2
Atlanta Braves (2-1)
- April 11: Rays 6, Braves 3 in Tampa
- April 12: Braves 5, Rays 4
- April 13: Rays 8, Braves 3
- Interleague record to date: 6-3
Arizona Diamondbacks (2-1)
- April 22: Diamondbacks 5, Rays 1 in Phoenix, Ariz.
- April 23: Rays 7, Diamondbacks 6, 11 innings
- April 24: Rays 7, Diamondbacks 4
- Interleague record to date: 8-4
San Diego Padres (3-0)
- April 25: Rays 1, Padres 0 in San Diego, Calif.
- April 26: Rays 4, Padres 1
- April 27: Rays 4, Padres 2
- Interleague record to date: 11-4
Philadelphia Phillies (0-3)
- May 6: Phillies 8, Rays 4 in Tampa
- May 7: Phillies 7, Rays 0
- May 8: Phillies 7, Rays 6, 10 innings
- Interleague record to date: 11-7
Milwaukee Brewers (2-1)
- May 9: Rays 4, Brewers 3 in Tampa
- May 10: Rays 3, Brewers 2
- May 11: Brewers 4, Rays 2
- Interleague record to date: 13-8
Miami Marlins (1-2)
- May 16: Marlins 9, Rays 4 in Miami, Fla.
- May 17: Rays 4, Marlins 0
- May 18: Marlins 5, Rays 1
- Interleague record to date: 14-10
Miami Marlins (2-1)
- June 6: Rays 4, Marlins 3 in Tampa
- June 7: Marlins 11, Rays 10, 10 innings
- June 8: Rays 3, Marlins 2
New York Mets (1-0 so far)
- June 13: Rays 7, Mets 5 in New York, N.Y.
- June 14: Rays vs. Mets, 4:10 p.m. ET
- June 15: Rays vs. Mets, 1:40 p.m. ET
Rays' remaining 2025 Interleague schedule
Cincinnati Reds
- July 25: Rays vs. Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET in Cincinnati, Ohio
- July 26: Rays vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET
- July 27: Rays vs. Reds, 1:40 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Dodgers
- Aug. 1: Dodgers vs. Rays, 7:35 p.m. ET in Tampa
- Aug. 2: Dodgers vs. Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET
- Aug. 3: Dodgers vs. Rays: 12:10 p.m. ET
San Francisco Giants
- Aug. 15: Rays vs. Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET in San Francisco, Calif.
- Aug. 16: Rays vs. Giants, 9:05 p.m. ET
- Aug. 17: Rays vs. Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET
St. Louis Cardinals
- Aug. 21: Cardinals vs. Rays, 7:35 p.m. ET in Tampa
- Aug. 22: Cardinals vs. Rays, 7:35 p.m. ET
- Aug. 23: Off day
- Aug. 24: Cardinals vs. Rays: 12:10 p.m. ET
Washington Nationals
- Aug. 29: Rays vs. Nationals, 6:45 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C.
- Aug. 30: Rays vs. Nationals, 4:05 p.m. ET
- Aug. 31: Rays vs. Nationals, 1:35 p.m. ET
Chicago Cubs
- Sept. 12: Rays vs. Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET in Chicago, Ill.
- Sept. 13: Rays vs. Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET
- Sept. 14: Rays vs. Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET