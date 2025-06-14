Inside The Rays

Tampa Bay 2025 Interleague Schedule: Schedule, Results vs. National League Foes

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a lot of success so far against the National League this season, and it's helped keep them in the 2025 postseason chase. Here's what they done so far against NL foes, and their interleague schedule for the rest of the season.

Updated June 14, 2025, 5:55 a.m. ET

The Tampa Bay Rays had one of their most thrilling wins of the season on Friday night, erasing a four-run deficit to beat the New York Mets 7-5 at Citi Field in New York. It was a great comeback win against a Mets team that had the best record in baseball heading into the night.

It was more dominance for the Rays this season against the National League. They are now 17-11 vs. the National League, and that's the second-highest win total in interleague play, behind only the Milwaukee Brewers (18). The Rays are 37-32 overall, in third place in the American League East, 5.5 games behind the New York Yankees.

The Rays play 48 interleague games this year, with two three-game series against the Miami Marlins for the Citrus Series, which the Rays split this year after having won every year since 2018. They play a three-game set against the other 14 NL teams, seven at home and seven on the road.

Here's what they've done against the National League so far:

Rays 2025 Interleague results

Colorado Rockies (2-1)

  • March 28: Rays 3, Rockies 2 in Tampa
  • March 29: Rockies 2, Rays 1
  • March 30: Rays 6, Rockies 4
  Colorado Rockies (2-1)

Pittsburgh Pirates (2-1)

  • March 31: Rays 6, Pirates 1 in Tampa
  • April 1: Rays 7, Pirates 0
  • April 2: Pirates 4, Rays 2
  Pittsburgh Pirates (2-1)

Atlanta Braves (2-1)

  • April 11: Rays 6, Braves 3 in Tampa
  • April 12: Braves 5, Rays 4
  • April 13: Rays 8, Braves 3
  Atlanta Braves (2-1)

Arizona Diamondbacks (2-1)

  • April 22: Diamondbacks 5, Rays 1 in Phoenix, Ariz.
  • April 23: Rays 7, Diamondbacks 6, 11 innings
  • April 24: Rays 7, Diamondbacks 4
  Arizona Diamondbacks (2-1)

San Diego Padres (3-0)

  • April 25: Rays 1, Padres 0 in San Diego, Calif.
  • April 26: Rays 4, Padres 1
  • April 27: Rays 4, Padres 2
  San Diego Padres (3-0)

Philadelphia Phillies (0-3)

  • May 6: Phillies 8, Rays 4 in Tampa
  • May 7: Phillies 7, Rays 0
  • May 8: Phillies 7, Rays 6, 10 innings
  Philadelphia Phillies (0-3)

Milwaukee Brewers (2-1)

  • May 9: Rays 4, Brewers 3 in Tampa
  • May 10: Rays 3, Brewers 2
  • May 11: Brewers 4, Rays 2
  Milwaukee Brewers (2-1)

Miami Marlins (1-2)

  • May 16: Marlins 9, Rays 4 in Miami, Fla.
  • May 17: Rays 4, Marlins 0
  • May 18: Marlins 5, Rays 1
  Miami Marlins (1-2)

Miami Marlins (2-1)

  • June 6: Rays 4, Marlins 3 in Tampa
  • June 7: Marlins 11, Rays 10, 10 innings
  • June 8: Rays 3, Marlins 2

New York Mets (1-0 so far)

  • June 13: Rays 7, Mets 5 in New York, N.Y.
  • June 14: Rays vs. Mets, 4:10 p.m. ET
  • June 15: Rays vs. Mets, 1:40 p.m. ET

Rays' remaining 2025 Interleague schedule

Cincinnati Reds

  • July 25: Rays vs. Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • July 26: Rays vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET
  • July 27: Rays vs. Reds, 1:40 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Aug. 1: Dodgers vs. Rays, 7:35 p.m. ET in Tampa
  • Aug. 2: Dodgers vs. Rays, 1:10 p.m. ET
  • Aug. 3: Dodgers vs. Rays: 12:10 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants

  • Aug. 15: Rays vs. Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET in San Francisco, Calif.
  • Aug. 16: Rays vs. Giants, 9:05 p.m. ET
  • Aug. 17: Rays vs. Giants, 4:05 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals

  • Aug. 21: Cardinals vs. Rays, 7:35 p.m. ET in Tampa
  • Aug. 22: Cardinals vs. Rays, 7:35 p.m. ET
  • Aug. 23: Off day
  • Aug. 24: Cardinals vs. Rays: 12:10 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals

  • Aug. 29: Rays vs. Nationals, 6:45 p.m. ET in Washington, D.C.
  • Aug. 30: Rays vs. Nationals, 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Aug. 31: Rays vs. Nationals, 1:35 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs

  • Sept. 12: Rays vs. Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET in Chicago, Ill.
  • Sept. 13: Rays vs. Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Sept. 14: Rays vs. Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET
