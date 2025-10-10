Where Does Jake Mangum's Performance With Rays Rank Among MLB Rookies This Year?
The Tampa Bay Rays didn’t have a great season overall, finishing 77-85 and failing to make the postseason for a second consecutive year. However, there were a lot of players who stood out for their individual performances.
Rays fans have to be excited about what the future holds. Not only is there a new ownership group providing optimism, but an impressive core is beginning to emerge at the Major League level to build around.
Third baseman Junior Caminero looks like one of the premier young power threats in the game. Across the diamond at first base, Jonathan Aranda had a breakout campaign. Shortstop Carson Williams is one of the top-ranked prospects in baseball.
In the outfield, Chandler Simpson dazzled with his speed on the basepaths, creating havoc. However, he wasn’t the only rookie outfielder who made an impact for Tampa Bay in 2025.
Jake Mangum was one of best rookies in MLB in 2025
Chandler landed at No. 30 on the rankings of the top 50 MLB rookies of this past season. Joining him on that list was fellow outfielder Jake Mangum. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked him No. 24 on the list.
A fourth-round pick of the New York Mets in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State University, he spent four years with the franchise before landing with the Miami Marlins. One year was spent with their Triple-A affiliate before being traded to the Rays ahead of the 2024 campaign.
Mangum would make Tampa Bay’s Opening Day roster in 2025, and at 29 years old, made his Big League debut on March 30, 2025. He would end up appearing in 118 games, making a positive impact on the club.
There isn’t much power in his game, hitting only 22 extra-base hits in 428 plate appearances. But, he made up for it in other ways, such as with excellent contact skills, speed and defensive ability.
Jake Mangum made impact despite lack of power
At the plate, he struck out only 64 times for an elite 15.0% strikeout rate. His whiff rate was an excellent 18.9% as well.
Mangum doesn’t hit the ball very hard and puts it on the ground a ton, but his speed helped compensate for his less-than-ideal hit chart. He ended the season with 27 stolen bases, and his Baserunning Run Value of +3 was in the 88th percentile.
In addition to his base running, value was provided in the field. His +4 Fielding Run Value was in the 79th percentile.
Mangum played all three outfield spots for the Rays in 2025, logging 933.1 total innings and committing zero errors. A positive impact was made at all three spots in the outfield with +3 Defensive Runs Saved on the year.
There will almost certainly be a role for him on the team in 2026. His defense and speed alone warrant regular playing time.