Alex Cora Shouldn't Return to the Dugout Anytime Soon

Alex Cora has long spoken about his desire to join a front office. Now that he’s escaped the Red Sox, that’s what he should do.

It seems hard to believe, since the accomplished Cora should be a great fit for any team—well, nearly any team (we’ll get there)—but there are not actually many good situations available to him. And given that Boston still owes him more than $10 million, and his 2018 World Series ring is still shiny, he doesn’t have to settle.

Sure, he could go work for the Phillies or the Mets, both of whom are facing fan calls to fire their skippers amid last-place starts. Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has insisted he doesn’t blame Rob Thomson for his team’s 9–19 record, and New York president of baseball operations David Stearns has said the same of Carlos Mendoza, but the Phillies have committed more than $282 million to this roster, the Mets more than $355 million. Patience is wearing thin. And both teams have reason for interest in Cora beyond the obvious, that he is well respected and a winner. It was Dombrowski who hired him in Boston, before the 2018 season, in the first place. And star Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who hails from Cora’s hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico, has been close with the skipper for more than a decade.

But would Cora want to hop on the Acela? He just made it off one derailing train. Why would he board another? The Phillies employ the third-oldest lineup in the sport (average age: 30.2) and while that’s not necessarily a problem—Nos. 1 and 2 are the Dodgers and the Yankees, who are running away with their divisions—this group is looking less experienced than simply creaky. They’ve scored the third fewest runs in the game. Catcher J.T. Realmuto just hit the injured list with back tightness. Shortstop Trea Turner has a .658 OPS. Third baseman Alec Bohm has been the fourth-worst hitter in the majors. Meanwhile, the rotation ERA is 5.80, worst in baseball.

In New York, the pitching has been O.K. in between Devin Williams blown games, but the hitters have been even worse. They’ve scored the fewest runs in the sport, and their .337 slugging percentage is worst as well. Lindor is out with a strained left calf, and the team is measuring his absence in months. None of their top young hitters have looked inspiring.

Cora can do better. But where? Perennial contenders Dave Roberts (Dodgers), Aaron Boone (Yankees), A.J. Hinch (Tigers) and John Schneider (Blue Jays) aren’t going anywhere. Neither are Terry Francona (Reds), Craig Counsell (Cubs), Kevin Cash (Rays) or Pat Murphy (Brewers). Atlanta just hired Walt Weiss; the Padres just hired Craig Stammen. The surprising Pirates are certainly happy with Don Kelly, the A’s with Mark Kotsay and the Diamondbacks with Torey Lovullo. Even if the Cardinals have grown tired with Oli Marmol, it’s hard to imagine that Cora and president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom, who reportedly clashed in Boston, are eager for a reunion.

Of course, those are just the teams that are playing well, and teams that are playing well don’t typically fire their managers. But the disappointing clubs don’t seem to be obvious fits, either. Rangers GM Chris Young is effusive in his praise for Skip Schumaker, and Dan Wilson just led the Mariners to the brink of a pennant. Tony Vitello (Giants) and Craig Albernaz (Orioles) just got there, as did Derek Shelton (Twins), Kurt Suzuki (Angels) and Blake Butera (Nationals). Warren Schaeffer (Rockies) and Will Venable (White Sox) are skippering clubs that are a few years away from contention, but they are aligned with the front office on the plan. The Royals just extended Matt Quatraro through 2029.

There is one other bad team with a good history and a soft enough division that the playoffs could still be within reach. But Cora’s last go-round in Houston led to the worst scandal in a century, so that does not seem like a great option for either side.

Cora has always had great feel for a situation, which is why he’s built the career he has. He should look around the league, survey the managerial opportunities available—and turn them all down.

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