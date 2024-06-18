Scorching Hot Red Sox Hitter Exits Game Versus Blue Jays In Brutal Blow For Club
The Boston Red Sox have been playing some of their best baseball as of late as they attempt to climb out of their .500 void but continue to deal with adversity.
The Red Sox have battled injuries all season but have had solid production from a plethora of unheralded organizational depth from all roster groups.
One of those players has been an offensive catalyst as of late but was unfortunately forced to exit Boston's 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday with left side discomfort: shortstop David Hamilton.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update after the game -- which made it seem that he could miss some games but possibly avoid an injury list stint.
“Sore,” Cora told the media regarding Hamilton's status, as transcribed by MassLive's Chris Cotillo on Monday. “It’s actually the left one, the left side. We’ll see how he comes tomorrow. I think we were proactive, so hopefully not an IL stint. But we’ll know more tomorrow.”
Hamilton is hitting .288 with 13 extra-base hits including four home runs, 12 RBIs and a .786 OPS (118 OPS+) in 47 games this season. He's also swiped 18 bases in 19 attempts to jolt lineup.
The 26-year-old started off cold but has hit .330 with 11 extra-base hits and a .891 OPS since May 14 -- when he started to receive regular playing time.
The Red Sox will likely use Romy González -- who was activated prior to Monday's game -- as the primary replacement for Hamilton and could deploy Ceddanne Rafaela up the middle as well in the short term.
Hamilton, Rafaela and Jarren Duran have been an electric trio on the base paths and hopefully will all be reunited sooner rather than later.
