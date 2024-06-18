Inside The Red Sox

Scorching Hot Red Sox Hitter Exits Game Versus Blue Jays In Brutal Blow For Club

Boston cannot escape the injury bug

Scott Neville

Jun 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop David Hamilton (70)n steals second base during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop David Hamilton (70)n steals second base during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox have been playing some of their best baseball as of late as they attempt to climb out of their .500 void but continue to deal with adversity.

The Red Sox have battled injuries all season but have had solid production from a plethora of unheralded organizational depth from all roster groups.

One of those players has been an offensive catalyst as of late but was unfortunately forced to exit Boston's 7-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday with left side discomfort: shortstop David Hamilton.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided an update after the game -- which made it seem that he could miss some games but possibly avoid an injury list stint.

“Sore,” Cora told the media regarding Hamilton's status, as transcribed by MassLive's Chris Cotillo on Monday. “It’s actually the left one, the left side. We’ll see how he comes tomorrow. I think we were proactive, so hopefully not an IL stint. But we’ll know more tomorrow.”

Hamilton is hitting .288 with 13 extra-base hits including four home runs, 12 RBIs and a .786 OPS (118 OPS+) in 47 games this season. He's also swiped 18 bases in 19 attempts to jolt lineup.

The 26-year-old started off cold but has hit .330 with 11 extra-base hits and a .891 OPS since May 14 -- when he started to receive regular playing time.

The Red Sox will likely use Romy González -- who was activated prior to Monday's game -- as the primary replacement for Hamilton and could deploy Ceddanne Rafaela up the middle as well in the short term.

Hamilton, Rafaela and Jarren Duran have been an electric trio on the base paths and hopefully will all be reunited sooner rather than later.

More MLB: Nationals Hurler 'Generating Trade Interest,' Could Red Sox Join Bidding War?

Published
Scott Neville

SCOTT NEVILLE

Scott Neville covers the Boston Red Sox for Sports Illustrated's new page "Inside The Red Sox." Before starting "Inside The Red Sox", Neville attended Merrimack College, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media with a minor in Marketing. Neville spent all four years with Merrimack's radio station WMCK, where he grew as a radio/podcast host and producer.  His propensity for being in front of a microphone eventually expanded to film, where he produced multiple short films alongside his then-roommate and current co-worker Stephen Mottram. On a journey that began as a way to receive easy credits via film classes, he received a call from "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia" star Charlie Day. Day advised him to make a feature-length film, which he completed his senior year. While writing the film, Neville completed an internship for United Way as part of their NFL Partnership Program. Neville ran the blog for a team of interns and hosted an internet show called "United Way's NFL Partnership Series" where he interviewed NFL alumni. After college Neville wrote for SB Nation's "Over The Monster," a Red Sox sister site of the flagship brand. His work would eventually lead him to a job as a content producer with NESN, where he would cover all sports. After developing as a writer with the top regional network in the world, he was given the opportunity to join the Sports Illustrated Media Group in his current endeavor as the publisher of "Inside The Red Sox." The successful launch and quick rise of "Inside The Red Sox" led to Neville joining the Baseball Essential ownership group, a national baseball site under SIMG. Follow him on Twitter: @ScottNeville46 Email: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News