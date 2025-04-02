3 More Players Red Sox Must Extend After $170 Million Garrett Crochet Deal
The Boston Red Sox took care of some crucial business on Monday night with the Garrett Crochet extension. But in Major League Baseball, we must always be conditioned to ask, "what's next?"
Crochet's six-year, $170 million deal solidifies the top of the Boston rotation for many years to come. The Red Sox successfully bought out the lefty's prime years, and did so at at least a semi-reasonable price. It was a big win, and they should now be looking to capitalize on that momentum by continuing the extension wave.
Which other players should be on Boston's extension radar? Here are three more youngsters that the Red Sox would be wise to lock up by the end of 2025, if not sooner.
IF/OF Kristian Campbell
The Red Sox were in "deep talks" with Campbell on a potential extension as of Saturday night, per MassLive's Chris Cotillo, so his inclusion here is hardly a surprise. But hopefully, the Red Sox can build on the momentum of the Crochet deal and hammer something home soon.
The 22-year-old second baseman has been as advertised during his short time in the majors so far, and he's only going to get better as he adjusts to the way pitchers are attacking him. The sooner the Red Sox can hammer something home, the less it's likely to cost them.
OF Roman Anthony
The 20-year-old Anthony has yet to debut in the majors, but nearly everyone expects that he'll become a star. His left-handed swing is a work of art, which was on display Sunday when he connected for two home runs, one to each side of the field.
Unfortunately for Boston, it seemed during spring training as though Anthony was in no rush to work out an extension, because he probably figures that if he's going to be a star, he should make the Red Sox sweat a while, knowing what youngsters tend to make when they hit free agency nowadays.
The Red Sox should do whatever they can, though, to keep Anthony from hitting free agency at any point in his twenties. He's going to be a key bat in the middle of their order for many years to come.
RHP Justin Slaten
There were a number of candidates for this third spot, but none of them felt quite as perfect as Slaten. The Red Sox should wait to see Marcelo Mayer's start to the year before committing long-term, because of his recent injury history. Likewise, Triston Casas has had injury issues, and he's already mired in a slump to begin the year.
Slaten, though he got roughed up on Monday, has been nothing but filthy since joining the Red Sox via trade last offseason. And unlike the position players on this list, locking him up should be a fairly uncomplicated matter, much as the Red Sox did with fellow reliever Garrett Whitlock a few seasons ago.
For something like five years, $30 million, the Red Sox should be able to buy out Slaten's arbitration years, tack on a year of club control at the end, and add some club options for escalating dollar amounts in, say, 2031 and 2032.
More MLB: Red Sox DH Rafael Devers Hints At Possible Cause For Historic 0-for-19 Slump