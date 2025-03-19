Inside The Red Sox

3 Teams That Could Save Red Sox By Trading For Stranded $90 Million Slugger

The Red Sox don't have a role for this expensive bat...

Jackson Roberts

Mar 2, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox Masataka Yoshida (7) on second base after hitting a ground-rule double on a line drive to right field in the first inning of their game with the New York Mets at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox have a unique problem on their hands: a good hitter who simply doesn't have a role.

With Rafael Devers slated to become the designated hitter, Masataka Yoshida is a good hitter without a spot in the lineup. The 31-year-old Japanese slugger, who the Red Sox signed to a five-year, $90 million contract before the 2023 season, only played one inning in left field last year and is recovering from a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

On Tuesday, Yoshida hit a home run in a spring training game against the New York Yankees. But after the game, manager Alex Cora confirmed that it is "likely" Yoshida will begin the season on the injured list, because his shoulder isn't yet ready for outfield duties.

All of this makes Yoshida an obvious trade candidate, but with $55.8 million remaining on his contract, it's going to be awfully hard to find a team willing to take him on, even though he's been an above-average hitter so far as a big-leaguer.

As hard as it might be, though, here are three teams who could use Yoshida, and might come to the Red Sox's rescue at some point this season.

Seattle Mariners

This one is as obvious as obvious can be. It also might be the least likely to happen.

The Mariners need for offense is well-chronicled. This is a team with the deepest pitching staff in baseball, yet they've missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. Unfortunately, they don't appear to have an inkling to add even another dollar to their payroll.

The Mariners turned their nose at including Yoshida's contract in a trade involving Triston Casas earlier this offseason, so for the Red Sox to offload him to Seattle, they'd likely have to take on most of his contract, which wouldn't be all that better than simply keeping him.

Kansas City Royals

This is an interesting one to bookmark. Not only do the Royals lack depth in their lineup, but Yoshida has been dominant at Kauffman Stadium so far in his career.

In six games in Kansas City, Yoshida is 10-for-21 (.476) with two home runs and seven RBI. It's a spacious outfield at Kauffman, and Yoshida's ability to spray line drives all over the field fits well there even if he doesn't have the pop to consistently hit balls over the fence in the power alleys.

The arrival of top prospect Jac Caglianone might change things for Kansas City, as the 22-year-old has massive raw power and tore it up in spring training. But if someone gets hurt or Caglianone struggles, the Royals could be desperate enough for offense to make the move for Yoshida.

San Francisco Giants

If this is a conversation about desperation and willingness to spend money, the Giants have to be included. They've dropped nine figures each on Jung Hoo Lee, Matt Chapman, and Willy Adames in the past year-plus, but are still considered fourth-best in their own division.

Though Oracle Park would be a very tough place for Yoshida to hit home runs, the Giants could take a flier on him if they find themselves on the fringes of the playoff race, perhaps in a straight salary dump that sees the Red Sox eschewing any sort of valuable prospect capital.

