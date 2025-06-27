Alex Bregman Reaches Significant Rehab Milestone For Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox haven't had Alex Bregman available for a game since May 23rd, but he took another positive step back to the team on Friday.
MassLive.com's Christopher Smith reported that Bregman hit on Friday and is scheduled to take grounders on Saturday if all goes well.
"Red Sox’s Alex Bregman hit today, will take grounders tomorrow, Alex Cora says," Smith said.
Before going down with a quad injury against the Baltimore Orioles, Bregman arguably was the Red Sox's 2025 Most Valuable Player. He was slashing .299/.385/.553 with 11 homers, 35 RBIs, and 17 doubles in 51 games played. He logged 2.9 wins above replacement before suffering the injury. His WAR is still the second-highest on the team just behind Garrett Crochet at 3.7. Ceddanne Rafaela currently has the third-highest WAR on the team at 2.7.
Bregman clearly was doing well offensively, but was providing stellar defense at third base that Boston hadn't gotten in years. That's why the Red Sox went out and signed Bregman before the season. A lineup featuring Bregman and Rafael Devers both was lethal on paper and showed potential before all of the drama. Bregman is a significantly better defender than Devers and was a breath of fresh air.
This is another positive step for Bregman. Now, it's only a matter of time before he can return. Recently, it was said that it seemed likely that Bregman wouldn't be back until after the All-Star Game, but this is a step in the right direction.
