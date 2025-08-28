Alex Bregman Staying? Jeff Passan Gave Update On Red Sox Opt-Out
It's going to be an interesting few months for the Boston Red Sox.
Boston looks like it's going to make a return trip back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The Red Sox finished the first half of the season on a massive note and have carried that momentum into the second half.
The Red Sox entered play on Thursday with a 74-60 record and the top spot in the American League Wild Card race. Boston has a real chance to catch the American League East-leading Toronto Blue Jays before all is said and done.
The Red Sox have found ways to win left and right and it's not a coincidence that this is after the team had an aggressive offseason led by bringing Alex Bregman, Garrett Crochet, and Aroldis Chapman to town among other moves.
Right now, only Crochet is guaranteed to be back in 2026, though. Chapman signed a one-year deal and will be a free agent again after the season. Bregman signed a three-year deal, but has an opt-out after the season.
Will Alex Bregman return to the Red Sox in 2026?
Bregman has looked like a superstar once again in his lone season with Boston. ESPN's Jeff Passan recently joined "The Just Baseball Show" podcast and addressed the Bregman opt-out decision and said that he does think that he will opt out.
"I do think Alex Bregman is likely to opt out," Passan said. "Even if he does enjoy it in Boston, which he does."
Bregman entered play on Thursday slashing .298/.384/.517 with 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, 24 doubles, and 50 runs scored in 88 games played while also playing elite defense and being a leader in the clubhouse. Boston has a superstar on its hands. Can it find a way to keep him?
Clearly, the addition has had the positive impact on the organization that they likely hoped for in free agency after missing out on their pursuit of Juan Soto. This will be the decision to watch -- and talk about -- over the next few months.
More MLB: Red Sox Pitcher Quietly Signed With Dodgers After Release