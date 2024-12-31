Blue Jays Predicted To Beat Red Sox With $196 Million Monster Deal
The Boston Red Sox are going to be heavily linked to specifically one player until he signs the dotted line somewhere.
Two-time All-Star Alex Bregman is a clear fit for the Red Sox and would solve a lot of issues. It seems like the team wants him, but things have stalled across the league in free agency. His future really is up in the air right now with Boston and the Detroit Tigers being the two teams that have been linked to him the most.
While this is the case, there are more teams that could have interest in a player of Bregman's caliber than just Boston and Detroit. FOX Sports' Rowan Kavner predicted that the Toronto Blue Jays will win the sweepstakes for Bregman with a whopping $196 million deal.
"I don't feel particularly confident that either player reaches the $200 million mark, though Bregman certainly has the better chance," Kavner said. "At 30 years old, he's still a terrific defender who packs 20-plus homer pop with elite plate discipline. And now that a reunion in Houston appears out of the question, the possibilities are numerous.
"Any contending team with a need at third base (or second base) should be interested. The Tigers make the most sense for me as a fit, but I don't anticipate their best offer will be enough. So, I'll say the Blue Jays, coming off their massive 2024 disappointment, do what it takes to land the star that has eluded them and give him seven years and $196 million."
Even if the Blue Jays were to offer a deal like this, the Red Sox should still try to get Bregman. He would be the best fit for Boston and it should do everything possible to get him.
