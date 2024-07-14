Blue Jays Rising Star Surprisingly Could Be Traded; Will Red Sox Get Involved?
The Boston Red Sox are monitoring the trade deadline’s offerings at second base, and a potential sell-off in Toronto could present an enticing opportunity.
The Red Sox’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow is being pushed to add offense in July. Breslow could kill two birds with one stone by acquiring a quality hitter who also plays second base, a position where Boston lacks excellence.
A player like Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds would be a savvy acquisition. Still, Breslow must contemplate many options if India and other primary trade targets for the Red Sox become unavailable.
Most would assume that Boston — if it fully commits to buyer status — will look to add a veteran presence to a young locker room eyeing the playoffs. Red Sox legend Pedro Martínez recently declared that Boston should focus on trading for an experienced starting pitcher.
As Breslow evaluates the market for an impact bat, however, raw talent and immediate production should be prioritized on the same level as experience, if not higher.
This is where the Toronto Blue Jays come into Breslow’s view.
Nick Prasad of Last Word on Sports reported on Friday that Toronto could be on the verge of unloading some of its young talent, including stud infielder Spencer Horwitz.
“The Blue Jays may be on the verge of a major sell-off, and this could include some young talent," Prasad said. "Spencer Horwitz won’t be a free agent until 2030 and the Jays may want to retain him. However, he could be included in a package that sends high-end players over for a yard sale. Horwitz has shown the ability to play in the big leagues and can be a potential future piece at (second base).”
Horwitz, 26, was originally viewed as a first baseman in Toronto’s farm system, but he’s been comfortably adjusting to second base since being called up on June 6. After a blistering stint with Triple-A Buffalo Bisons in which Horwitz batted .335/ .456/ .514, he’s been equally impressive since the call-up at .330/ .431/ .505 with four home runs in 97 at-bats.
Hitting like that, Horwitz would add firepower to the Red Sox’s lineup as they seek to gain an edge in the American League Wild Card race. He could also become another pillar of Boston’s future if Breslow pulls the trigger on a deal and is willing to part ways with the significant haul required to land Horwitz.
The Red Sox lineup is flush with lefties, but then again, Boston might be reshuffling a chunk of that lineup in the event that Horwitz becomes a real possibility.
