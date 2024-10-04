Braves Superstar Could Surprisingly Be Available; Red Sox Should Prepare Offer
The Boston Red Sox are desperate for a powerful right-handed bat.
Boston might bring back Tyler O’Neill, but an even more potent righty slugger could be available this offseason.
Starting now, the Red Sox will be closely monitoring the Atlanta Braves, who have some difficult payroll and roster decisions to make in the coming weeks.
The Braves as currently constructed are on track to exceed the competitive balance tax threshold in 2025 for the third straight year. Unfortunately for Atlanta, their surcharge will increase from 30 percent to 50 percent in 2025 (and remain at 50 percent every year moving forward), unless the Braves shed significant salary and end a season under the threshold.
Is Atlanta interested in resetting their payroll and making next season that sub-threshold year, thereby keeping their surcharge down?
It’s possible, especially as the Braves find themselves in a state of transition coming off a disappointing season. Their manager’s future is uncertain, and their MVP (Ronald Acuña Jr.) is rehabbing a massive injury. Perhaps it’s the perfect time for Atlanta to reset the franchise.
Speaking of Acuña, the Braves might want to bring him back in a DH role next season to keep the risk of re-injury low. This notion, combined with all of the above salary considerations, creates a scenario in which Atlanta might surprisingly consider not exercising Marcell Ozuna’s club option, making Ozuna available on the free agent market for a team like the Red Sox to sign.
Ozuna’s option is $16 million — a bargain given his 2024 production — which would make it shocking if the Braves choose to move on from the slugger.
Still, it’s possible. NESN’s Tim Crowley even mentioned Ozuna as a “logical” acquisition for Boston this winter.
“The Red Sox can be versatile moving players in spots and ultimately making future roster decisions this winter,” Crowley said. “Designated hitter appears to be a prime spot to place right-handed power. An O'Neill reunion would be a start. On the free agent market, Marcell Ozuna and Teoscar Hernández seem logical.”
If and when Ozuna hits the market, the Red Sox must be prepared with the best offer.
