What Would Alex Bregman Cost Red Sox? Predicting Blockbuster Contract
The Boston Red Sox have been intriguing to follow throughout the offseason so far.
Boston made a flurry of moves just after the Winter Meetings but has been pretty quiet since. While this is the case, the rumor mill has been churning and Boston consistently has been mentioned in different speculation, but it hasn't led to many more moves yet.
The most obvious player who has been tied to Boston is All-Star infielder Alex Bregman. He's the best player still available and obviously would fill the right-handed hole Boston needs to sort out. While this is the case, what would he cost? This is the tricky question.
It recently seemed like Boston's chances were dwindling for the former Astros All-Star, but that may not be the case. There has been so much chatter that it is hard to to know what is real at this point.
While this is the case, one of the most consistently reported points to this story is that Bregman has been offered a six-year, $156 million deal by Houston. That seems to be a pretty fair deal, but it also has been reported that he wanted the annual value to be higher than the $26 million that it would be in this deal.
It also has been reported that Boston didn't want to go beyond four years. It has been reported that Bregman has gotten multiple six-year offers.
If this is the case, for Boston to land him, it would seem that either the club would have to budge on years, or Bregman be open to a shorter-term deal. If this becomes the case, Boston likely would have to have a pretty high annual value in order to entice the All-Star.
This is just a hypothetical, but a four-year deal worth $120 million with an opt-out and maybe even an option at the end seems like it would be pretty fair. Again, this is a hypothetical. If he has a six-year, $156 million deal on the table, why turn that down? Everything is up in the air right now and hopefully we learn more soon.
