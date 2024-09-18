Red Sox Prospect Compared To David Ortíz, Ted Williams In Moment Of Absurd Hype
Imagine a Boston Red Sox prospect being compared to David Ortíz and Ted Williams before ever playing a Major League Baseball game.
That’s exactly what’s happening with Red Sox stud prospect Roman Anthony, whose beautiful swing has created quite the hype machine in Boston.
Currently excelling with Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, Anthony is widely expected to compete for a starting job on Boston’s big league club next spring. One would think manager Alex Cora can make room for someone being likened to multiple first-ballot Hall of Famers.
On the other hand, the expectations surrounding Anthony may be becoming ridiculous, which will only serve as a detriment to his development.
In one instance of gross hype, Baseball America’s Geoff Pontes joined NESN’s program “310 To Left” this week in conversation with NESN’s Tom Caron and Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, telling Caron and Speier that Anthony is comparable to Manny Ramírez, Ortíz, and Williams.
“You’re probably looking at a long-term corner outfielder,” Pontes said. “Better defensively than Manny Ramírez … there’s a lot of similarities (to Ramírez) in terms of that plate approach, that big power, the ability to change the game with a single swing. Somebody who does balance batting average and lower strikeout numbers with big power, with on-base ability, and we really haven’t had anyone like that in a while."
"This is the best hitter that they’ve probably developed since (Mookie Betts) just in terms of what the ceiling is.”
“We know what the dimensions are at Fenway Park. … We think about the power hitters that have been left-handed in Red Sox history that have had a lot of success. David Ortíz, Ted Williams, all those types of guys had that huge power, and Anthony falls right in line historically with a lot of those top Red Sox power hitters that are left-handed. I think he’s somebody that has the power to power the ball out to right field consistently.”
According to Pontes, the Red Sox should have one of the best hitters of all time on their roster next season. 2025 promises to be fruitful at the plate for Boston.
