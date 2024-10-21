Guardians Southpaw Good Fit For Red Sox After 'Outstanding Rebound' In 2024
To be runaway winners in free agency this winter, the Boston Red Sox will have to see value in places where other teams do not.
It’s easy to measure the potential impact of a Corbin Burnes or a Jack Flaherty, but Boston’s chief baseball officer Craig Breslow will excel if he’s able to land some middle-of-the-rotation arms that end up performing above expectations.
One of those players set to hit free agency is Matthew Boyd of the Cleveland Guardians, whom Breslow should keep an eye on.
Boyd rebounded quite well from Tommy John this year and was starting meaningful games into the ALCS for Cleveland. He’s had a few rough years health-wise, but the last time the Red Sox gave up on a pitcher who couldn’t stay healthy, that pitcher (Chris Sale) immediately turned into a Cy Young.
After the regular season, MLB Trade Rumors’ Steve Adams described why Boyd is a valuable commodity on the free agent market this winter.
“Boyd has come roaring back from 2023 Tommy John surgery, stepping up in a big way for the AL Central-champion Guardians,” Adams said.
“He’s made eight starts since coming off the injured list and snapped off a 2.72 ERA with a big 27.7% strikeout rate and strong 7.8% walk rate. The injury bug has been a constant thorn in Boyd’s side, as he hasn’t made a full season of starts since taking the mound 12 times in the truncated 2020 season.”
“The last time Boyd pitched more than 15 games in a season was back in 2019. Boyd has long shown the ability to miss bats and limit his walks. He has, at times, appeared on the cusp of breaking out as a big-name pitcher. He’s back at that precipice again, and while his age and injury history are going to limit the length of his contract, he could still secure a two- or three-year pact on the back of his outstanding rebound.”
Boyd is getting better with age, and he’s due to have fortune turn in his favor when it comes to injuries. The Red Sox could take a chance on Boyd and be handsomely rewarded, especially since he’s not likely to demand an exorbitant salary figure.
