Insider Details Red Sox's Advantage Over AL East Rivals In Juan Soto Sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox aren't actually going to sign Juan Soto... are they?
All along, it has seemed like a pipe dream that the Red Sox, who have famously shied away from spending big the last few seasons, could somehow steal a superstar away from their chief rivals, the New York Yankees. But although the odds may be long, the Red Sox are at least proving they're serious about entering the bidding war.
On Thursday, the Red Sox reportedly had a productive three-hour meeting with Soto and agent Scott Boras in Southern California. Money was not discussed, but Soto was "impressed" with the Red Sox's presentation, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.
The Red Sox may still be long shots, but momentum seems to be building at least a little bit as they attempt to sway the young superstar to come to Boston. And according to one insider, the Red Sox have another thing working to their advantage in comparison to a division rival.
On Friday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network said that having third baseman Rafael Devers signed to a long-term extension is an advantage the Red Sox have over the Toronto Blue Jays in the Soto sweepstakes, because Toronto does not have their young superstar, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., signed beyond next season.
"The Red Sox have their other franchise cornerstone guy in Rafael Devers signed long-term; the Blue Jays don't with Vladdy," Morosi said. "So that's the one piece of this with Toronto that gives me pause."
"If Soto signs with the Jays, hypothetically, what do we know about where Vladdy's future is and where he might go a year from now? Do they have enough money to sign them both? With the Red Sox, at least we know that Rafael Devers is already signed... I think that makes the Red Sox a little more appealing."
Guerrero, 25, is already a four-time All-Star who had a fantastic year in 2024, putting up the second-best OPS of his career at .940. The Blue Jays would love to have both Soto and Guerrero, but if they haven't been able to lock either one up at this point, who's to say they can find a way to retain both?
The longer Guerrero remains uncommitted to Toronto, the more it works to the Red Sox's advantage. If Soto spurns the Red Sox, they'd love to see him sign outside the division, though the Yankees likely still hold the slight edge over everybody.
And here's one last musing: even if they can't sign Soto, what's to stop the Red Sox swooping in on Guerrero in free agency next season and using the chance to play across from Devers for the next decade as a bargaining tool to bring him to Boston?
More MLB: Dodgers $12 Million World Series Hero Is 'Prime Candidate' For Red Sox, Per Insider