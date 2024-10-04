Inside The Red Sox

Phillies $6 Million All-Star Called Solution To Fix Red Sox's Problem

Could the Red Sox look to the Phillies All-Star as a free agent option?

May 26, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Philadelphia Phillies hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
If the Boston Red Sox want to make a run at a playoff spot in 2025, the bullpen clearly needs to be better.

Boston's bullpen was solid in the first half of the 2024 season but fell apart in the second half. Overall, the Red Sox's bullpen finished with the 24th-ranked ERA in baseball at 4.39. That type of production won't help the Red Sox get back into the postseason.

The bullpen won't be the most talked about area the Red Sox need to improve, but it may be the most important. Boston could lose important pieces in Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin, so the team really needs to put a specific focus on free agency or the trade market to add high-leverage bullpen pieces.

CBS' Matt Geagan noted this as well and suggested that Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Jeff Hoffman could be an intriguing option to add in free agency.

"Greg Weissert should fill an important reliever role next season, but Boston got inconsistent contributions from Josh Winckowski, Brennan Bernardino, Cam Booser, and Zack Kelly, so we'll see if any of them are back," Geagan said. "(Red Sox manager Alex Cora) expressed a need for 'horses' out of the bullpen.

"There are a few in free agency, but they'll have a big price tag attached to them. San Diego's Tanner Scott (4.5 WAR), Philadelphia's Jeff Hoffman (3.6), and Texas' David Robertson (3.1) top the list of available relievers, but there isn't a lot out there in free agency. (Craig Breslow) may have to address the team's bullpen needs via trade."

Hoffman earned his first All-Star nod this season after a breakout campaign. The 31-year-old logged a 2.17 ERA this season for the Phillies to go along with an 89-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's projected to get a little over $6 million over two years in free agency. That should be a deal the Red Sox consider giving.

