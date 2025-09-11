Red Sox 24-Year-Old Finally Shows Return On Investment From Rafael Devers Trade
Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison finally pitched for his new club at the major league level on Wednesday.
Nearly three months after arriving in the Rafael Devers trade with the San Francisco Giants, Harrison pitched three innings in the Wednesday series finale against the Athletics, having flown across the country the previous day from Syracuse, N.Y. to West Sacramento, Calif. hd
The lefty pitched three shutout innings in relief, striking out two batters, walking none, and allowing three hits. He kept the Red Sox in the game, only to be undone when closer Aroldis Chapman allowed his first hit -- and earned run -- in seven weeks.
Kyle Harrison on his first outing in Boston
Harrison wasn't sure when he'd get called up, as the Red Sox held him down in the minors to work on new pitches in his arsenal (specifically, a sinker, a cutter, and a new changeup grip). Command was his main issue in Triple-A Worcester, but that didn't seem to translate to his first big-league outing in three months.
In regards to his first outing coming out of the bullpen, Harrison said he's ready for an all-hands-on-deck mentality as Boston plays its final five series of the regular season.
“I just think I’m going to be available and ready for whatever they need,” Harrison said, per Theo DeRosa of MLB.com.
Harrison also had to watch as fellow Triple-A lefties Payton Tolle and Connelly Early leapfrogged him briefly on the organizational depth chart and made their Red Sox debuts within the last two weeks. But he wasn't allowing himself to be bothered by what some may have viewed as a slight.
“We all want answers,” Harrison said, per DeRosa. “Just the way this game goes, just going through it, you can’t control anything except about being where your feet are. That’s the way I kept looking at it.”
Harrison doesn't need to live up to the value Devers brought to the Red Sox or is bringing to the Giants. But it's nice to see some sign that the trade might not be a complete wash for the rest of this season, as the Red Sox try to lock up a postseason berth and even challenge for a division title.
