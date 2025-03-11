Red Sox 25-Year-Old Is Clear Choice For Opening Day Roster
The Boston Red Sox have dealt with some injuries throughout camp so far.
Brayan Bello dealt with shoulder soreness and missed time earlier in Spring Training. He has since started throwing bullpens, but hasn’t seen game action yet. We’re under three weeks from Opening Day and it’s currently up in the air if Bello will be ready to go, although it seems unlikely.
If he’s not ready, who will take his spot? With Kutter Crawford also set to miss time, the Red Sox will need to fill a role. Richard Fitts has shined in camp so far and seems like the obvious fit.
Fitts has made three starts so far and has a 1.42 ERA across 6 1/3 innings pitched. It's a small sample size, but he's looked great and he also has nine strikeouts to just four walks.
He also made four starts last year after making his big league debut and had a 1.74 ERA while striking out nine batters in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
Fitts is just 25-years-old and came over to Boston in the trade that sent Alex Verdugo away. The Red Sox unfortunately may not be at full strength on Opening Day, but that could be an opening Fitts could fill.
If Bello were to miss time, it doesn’t seem like he would miss a lot, but Fitts should be the guy in the short term. There are a few guys who seem to be in the mix for the spot, but Fitts has been the best.
