Red Sox 27-Year-Old Projected To Swipe Opening Day Roster Spot Over Kristian Campbell
The competition for the Boston Red Sox's final few Opening Day roster spots will likely be decided by the end of this week.
Though the regular season doesn't begin until next Thursday, the Red Sox have exhibitions in Mexico City next Monday and Tuesday. Decision day could happen in one fell swoop, or the Red Sox could start trickling out announcements individually.
One of the hottest competitions all spring has been among the Red Sox's inexperienced infielders. Top prospect Kristian Campbell hoped to lock down the starting second base job and make his major league debut on Opening Day, but he's struggled so far this spring.
That may have opened the door for a 27-year-old who barely exceeded rookie status last season to steal a spot most thought he had a very minimal shot at winning.
On Monday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe projected the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, and tabbed utility infielder Nick Sogard for one of the three bench spots, optioning Campbell to Triple-A in the process. Sogard has had a strong camp so far, going 10-for-39 (.256) with two home runs and two doubles.
David Hamilton, who would otherwise occupy a bench spot if Campbell were to win the job, was listed as the starting second baseman.
"Cora speaks glowingly about Sogard, who appeared in 31 games last season," Abraham wrote. "These roles demand versatility and he brings that."
"Having top prospects on the bench when they could be playing every day in Triple A makes little sense," he continued, in reference to Campbell.
Sogard appeared in 31 games for the Red Sox last season, slashing .273/.326/.325. He'll never be much of a power guy, but his abilities to switch-hit and play any infield position make him a desirable roster candidate to give the Red Sox flexibility, both with starting lineups and in-game substitutions.
Anyone involved with the Red Sox would predict that Campbell has a more prominent role in the team's future. But this is a win-now season in Boston, and Sogard might be more ready to help with that objective early in the year.
