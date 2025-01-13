Red Sox $7.5 Million Star Predicted To Defect To Rival Blue Jays In Free Agency
The Boston Red Sox may have lots of work left to do this winter, but the starting rotation is the closest thing they have to a finished product.
Sure, if someone like Roki Sasaki drops in their lap unexpectedly, the Red Sox will consider adding more starters. But there's no more room for anything but a superstar, and that includes a former member of the staff who already turned down a chance to return.
Some were surprised when the Red Sox tendered a $21.05 million qualifying offer to Nick Pivetta, and more were equally surprised when he rejected that offer. Nearly two months later, the righty remains without a contract, and it's easy to argue he should have taken the sure thing.
The Red Sox signed Walker Buehler, a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, for the exact same dollar amount as the qualifying offer, effectively ensuring Pivetta wouldn't be back in Boston under any circumstances. Where will he wind up instead?
On Monday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Toronto Blue Jays, who have had a rough go of things in free agency this winter, would make a play for Pivetta, whose stuff has long hinted at the potential for him to take a leap forward.
"The Blue Jays remain a sleeping giant after whiffing in their pursuit of Juan Soto, and while they could focus their efforts on upgrading the offense, there is also a case to be made to add another veteran arm to the rotation," Reuter wrote.
"Nick Pivetta declined a qualifying offer at the start of the offseason, so signing him will cost a draft pick, but he has swing-and-miss stuff and would add quality depth to a good staff after posting a 4.14 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 172 strikeouts in 145.2 innings last year."
Pivetta made just $7.5 million last season with the Red Sox, so no matter where he signs, he should get a sizable pay raise. There's an argument to be made that Boston handcuffed his potential by attaching him to the QO, but that's just how business is done in Major League Baseball.
And if Pivetta feels inclined to do so, he can always ask for a shorter-term deal with a player option and bet on himself to finally have that breakout year. That might be the best way to maximize his earning potential, whether it's with Toronto or someone else.
