Red Sox, Dodgers Both Pursuing Blockbuster Deal With Projected $180M Star
The Boston Red Sox clearly are looking for a massive upgrade and they have not been shy about it.
Boston has been linked to pretty much every big-name free agent this offseason already. The Red Sox have met both with Juan Soto and Blake Snell and have spoken to other top options out there.
The Red Sox have made it known they are willing to spend and they aren't kidding. If there was an offseason to be excited about, this would be it. Boston has top-tier talent coming up the pipeline and is trying to sign superstars again. The Red Sox are sounding more like the club of old and reportedly have spoken to Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes about a possible deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
"Both the Red Sox and (Los Angeles Dodgers also are talking to Burnes and (Max Fried), covering their bases the way teams always do at this time of year," Rosenthal said. The (Baltimore Orioles), needing to replace Burnes at the front of their rotation, are exploring the top of the market with the blessing of their new ownership. At the moment, they appear more focused on Snell and possibly Fried, who is on vacation and will meet with clubs when he returns."
Burnes is one of the top pitchers in baseball and very well could've won the American League Cy Young Award this year if Detroit Tigers star Tarik Skubal hadn't put together a historic year. Burnes logged a 2.92 ERA across 32 starts for Baltimore.
He's projected to get a $180 million deal this winter and it sounds like Boston is interested.
