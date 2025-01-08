Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Called 'Last Chance' For $260 Million Star
Will the Boston Red Sox make any more fireworks on the trade market?
Boston completed one of the biggest trades of the offseason to this point by landing Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. Since then, the Red Sox have been linked to plenty of playes on the trade block.
The most prominent player whose name has been tied to the Red Sox is St. Louis Cardinals All-Star infielder Nolan Arenado. The eight-time All-Star has three years left on his deal and it's clear that St. Louis wants to cut ties with him to trim payroll.
Although he is a Hall of Fame-level talent, it's unclear if he will actually get moved. He signed a $260 million deal but is owed $74 million over the next three years. Arenado also has a no-trade clause in his deal which complicates things. Boston has been heavily tied to Arenado and The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that the Red Sox may be his "last chance" to be traded before the 2025 seaosn.
"It remains to be seen if the Boston Red Sox are true players for Arenado, as they remain in play for free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman," Woo said. "The Cardinals will monitor Bregman, who also has been connected to the Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays. Multiple league sources indicate the Red Sox represent Arenado’s last chance to get dealt before the 2025 season. If Boston misses on Bregman, it could pivot to trading for Arenado.
"However, that move likely would be contingent on moving Rafael Devers to first base (though Arenado is willing to switch positions, he remains the stronger third baseman of the two) and possibly trading Triston Casas. It is unclear if that is a scenario the Red Sox would consider. It is also unclear if Boston would be willing to take on most of Arenado’s salary."
Will Boston acquire the future Hall of Famer?
