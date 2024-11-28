Red Sox Called ‘Easy Fit’ For $260M Star In Potential Blockbuster Deal
Would the Boston Red Sox actually shake up the infield?
The Red Sox seemingly will enter the 2024 season with Triston Casas at first base, Trevor Story at shortstop, Rafael Devers at third base, and the second base spot being a question mark. While this is the case, there has been some chatter that Devers could be moved off third base.
If the Red Sox do end up moving Devers off third base, one player who was floated as a possible fit to fill in is St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado. CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder put together a list of potential options for Arenado and had the Red Sox on his list and called them an “easy fit.”
“There have already been whispers about the Red Sox moving Rafael Devers off third and across the diamond to first,” Snyder said. “The opening at third would be an easy fit for Arenado and, coincidentally enough, it would be next to his former Rockies teammate Trevor Story. Remember how I mentioned above that Arenado is one of the most pull-heavy players in baseball? Hello, Green Monster. Arenado would have plenty of fly balls to left field turned into home runs or doubles. The ballpark is a great fit.
“Such a maneuver -- Devers to first, Arenado to third -- would likely trigger the Red Sox to deal Triston Casas, unless they wanted to use the DH spot heavily with this trio and move an outfielder. It's a trickier fit, but it could happen and a Casas deal could be used to shore up the pitching staff.”
Arenado has three years left on an eight-year, $260 million deal. A deal could be affordable, but this is just a hypothetical at this point. Boston would need to make a big decision about Devers’ future in this scenario. It’s unclear what they will do.
