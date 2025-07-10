Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow Floats Major Hint On Boston's Trade Deadline Plans
Craig Breslow is certainly the man of the hour these days in Boston.
In his second year as the chief baseball officer of the Boston Red Sox, Breslow has already taken some major swings. He acquired Garrett Crochet and Alex Bregman before the season, then unloaded Rafael Devers in the most shocking trade of the regular season (and probably decade).
With the trade deadline approaching at the end of the month, nearly everyone expects the Red Sox to make more big moves. But what those moves will be, from buying to selling to some sort of middle ground approach, remains to be seen.
However, Breslow has left plenty of bread crumbs lately, and on Thursday, he gave as clear an indication as you'll typically see from a baseball executive as to what some of his plans may contain.
During an appearance on WEEI's "Greg Hill Show," Breslow was asked what Boston's top priority would be if the trade deadline were tomorrow, and the CBO said that finding more starting pitching, especially a high-end arm, would likely be that priority.
"You look at what Lucas and Brayan have done over the last month and a half, and start to feel confident in the way that the starting pitching is coming together," Breslow said. “That said, you can never have too much, so I think that’s probably what we would prioritize."
"We've seen what Fitts has done, Dobbins is getting healthy, Houck is getting healthy. So we have some depth, but I think if there’s the opportunity to provide some impact starting pitching, add that to the group, that’s probably where we’d focus.”
The Red Sox are known to have at least some level of interest in Minnesota Twins star Joe Ryan, who is far from a lock to be traded, but is likely the type of "impact" pitcher Breslow would be most interested in adding.
The trade deadline is Jul. 31 at 6 p.m. EST, so we won't have to wait too much longer to find out if Breslow's words turn into actions.